MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th July 2023

BJP’s dirty game of inducing defections

For people of Maharashtra the elections are useless and meaningless, for BJP wins even when people are rejecting or disenchanted with it. If an opposition party does win a state election there is no problem for BJP. The MLAs can be wooed and brought over and a BJP government can be established. In this way BJP wins even it loses. Defeat is also a victory for BJP. The elected MLAs of any other party will soon switch over to the BJP for a few suitcases, for ministerial birth or for fear of investigating or endless tax raids. Prime Minister mentions about NCP as corrupt party and now took the support of tainted leaders of NCP in Maharashtra government. The BJPs washing machine has resumed its operation. A number of new entrants into BJP fold in Maharashtra, all have serious corruption charges from ED, CBI and Income tax. Now after joining with the BJP government they will get a clean chit.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet

II

Apropos to “Ajit stuns Pawar” (3 July). What is happening in Maharashtra is the handy work of BJP which had a similar attempt when Ajit Pawar was sworn in as Deputy CM early in morning with help of Governor. Rest as they say is history. Of course, later on, they were able to split the Sena to form the Sena-BJP coalition government with strings in the hand of Fadnavis operating from Delhi. The BJP may claim they have nothing to do with Ajit Pawar and some MLAs switchover, it is indeed a long-term plan of BJP to politically eliminate weak regional parties. With Shinde and Ajit Pawar, BJP leadership would see that whatever base they have is eroded. The PM who has been talking about corrupt family parties has lost his credibility to talk about corruption and forget about family parties. Who knows one fine morning they may join with BRS ! Defection is nothing but a defective democracy.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

III

Ajit Pawar is the latest ‘turncoat of India’ who has already served as the Deputy CM of Maharashtra in the governments led by Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray. He has shamed the chameleon by changing colours for the third time in 4 years to become the Deputy CM yet again. He has no scruples whatsoever and his sole aim is to be in “pawar” politics forever. The old horse Sharad Pawar of NCP must now be ruing the day when he took that decision to take his nephew Ajit Pawar into his party. Backstabbing or defections are not a new phenomenon in politics, but changing political bedfellows ever so frequently smacks of opportunism and power mongering. The BJP and Shiv Sena of Eknath Shinde would one day rue their action (of horse trading) in Maha politics.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Congress dangles freebies to win polls, voters beware

Refer to editorial ‘New-found zest in Congress to take on BRS’. It may be that the Congress is buoyed by the electoral victory in Karnataka that accrued to it by sheer freebie to the voters. It wants to replicate it in Telangana. Congress concludes that future elections are fought on freebies – larger the freebie more the votes. In the Telangana scenario, the Congress has promised to double the pocket money that accrues to women and others if the party is voted to power. But the reality in Karnataka tells a different story; as a result of freebies that the government is unable to cope with, and things are in utter disarray. The electorate must not fall for such traps and idiotic offers by the Congress as overall development and country’s progress are more paramount than offers by self-serving politicians in the country.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

II

The editorial pointing out new found enthusiasm in congress to fight coming elections is not denied but at the same time, a question arises whether this by itself is sufficient to secure the confidence of voters in assembly polls when TRS aka BRS is fully entrenched across the length and breadth of the state. By and large, Congress going hammer and tongs at KCR may at best fetch some votes but it cannot be a decisive factor due to the fact that BRS has support of its close ally AIMIM. Further, with BJP preparing itself to give a tough fight to both BRS and Congress by leaving no stone unturned to turn the tables in its favour, the poll scenario appears complex. Congress think-tank assumption Karnataka formula would ensure a sure-shot success in Telangana and elsewhere can be best termed a figment of imagination.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Daughters can perform better than boys: President Murmu

Bengaluru: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said the progress made by women in various sectors presents a glimpse of the change happening in India. Specifically referring to women bagging the four top ranks of the Union Civil Services examination this year, she said “daughters can perform better than boys if given equal opportunities”.

“I am extremely glad that in this year’s civil services examination, our daughters made it to the top four ranks. This indicates that whenever equal opportunities are given, our daughters perform better than our boys,” Murmu said during the second convocation of Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence (SSSUHE) at Muddenahalli in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapura district. “This is a glimpse of the change happening in India and the golden future of our country,” Murmu said. “Ye to trailer hai. Picture abhi baaki hai. (This is just a trailer.

The main picture is yet to come out),” she quipped amidst a round of applause from the audience while uttering the dialogue of a famous Hindi movie. The President made her observation as she underlined that girls constitute 66 per cent of the student population in SSSUHE and among the 17 gold medal winners, 11 were girls. She recalled that as the Jharkhand Governor earlier and now as the President, she participated in many convocations where she noticed that women are performing extremely well in the universities.