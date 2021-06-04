MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th June 2021

Unbridled arrogance

The unfortunate arrogance and crude language of Union Minister Hardeep Puri used in his especially called press conference to give reply to an open letter written to PM by a group of 60 retired top bureaucrats including some former diplomats expressing their views on the Central Vista construction in New Delhi shows how power blinds and corrupts the mental faculties of politicians. Puri called them 'Padhe likhe murkh' (educated fools) and also termed this group a 'disgrace to the country '.

It is unbecoming of a central minister who has been a former bureaucrat himself to give his outburst just to please his political bosses. But for the largesse of the current dispensation, what is his contribution in public life, except this outburst?. He got immediate entry in Rajya Sabha even after defeat by over one lac votes in Amritsar in last MP election . In sharp contrast Ms Meira Kumar also a central minister, a former speaker and a former diplomat never behaved like Mr. Puri. Further, if the voice of such elite retired officers who are awake to people's concerns is to be muzzled this way , what can the common man expect ? .

Puri's conduct in showcasing through a press conference is an intent of bulldozing voice of reason and a pointer to still working bureaucrats to fall in line with all diktats of the boss . Neutral and independent thinking persons certainly don't relish such utterances of political masters. One has to be humble.

Brij B Goyal, Ludhiana