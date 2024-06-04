MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th June 2024

Economy on track for higher growth

The general elections are over and we need to focus on the future. The growth rate is an impressive 8.2% due to a higher than expected increase of 7.8% in the last quarter and that is quite significant. In fact, the expansion is higher than the RBI’s earlier forecast of 7%. This is the ninth time since 1961-62 that the economy has recorded 8% growth. Importantly, the growth numbers by themselves failed to get votes unless there was a real increase in the employment rate. The challenge for the next government is to create jobs at a faster rate along with faster rate of economic growth.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

Losers tend to blame it on EVMs

A good majority of the pre-poll and post-poll (exit) predictions these days seem to be cooked up to favour a particular political party. However, there are well-established agencies with experienced and sincere psephologists in the country and they do the required exercise for a genuine prediction. Therefore, the exit poll predictions cannot always be brushed aside as a whole. The opposition is perhaps preparing ground to blame their electoral losses on the “performance” of doctored EVMs which according to them work in favour of the ruling party (NDA).

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

***

The INDIA bloc is also optimistic about their chances. They have actually rejected the exit polls as farce and have accused the ruling party of creating a hype around the results day. If PM Modi wins the Elections, then all his critics will be silenced for the next five years and the alliance will have much to introspect. On the contrary, if the exit polls are proven wrong, then we will have a repeat of 2004 when A B Vajpayee was predicted to win the elections but it was the Congress which walked away with the piece of cake.

Parimala.G.Tadas, Hyderabad

***

Narendra Modi promised to bring black money but failed miserably. He during his ten year period rule failed to bring back the fraudsters like Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya etc. He promised Rs 15 lakh in each and every body’s account, but it was proved as jumla. Manipur has been burning for one year but our PM never visited to heal the people of Manipur. Farmers were totally ignored and Modi forgot about Swaminathan Committee recommendations. During his campaign, he never spoke of unemployment, price rise, inflation, women’s being raped, minorities being attacked etc. He instead talked about Machli, Mughal, Mangal Suthra, Muslim, Muslim league, Mulla, Mujra etc. So, the question is if the people of this country will send him packing.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet. Telangana.

***

A Modi 3.0 victory will certainly boost economy to standardise and progress in the coming years. Irrespective of poll results on 4th June, all the exit polls have unambiguously predicted a majority win for the BJP-led NDA. The election results are also very crucial for another reason being the continuance of the initiated economic reforms of Modi. With sufficient foreign exchange balances due to increased exports and reduced fiscal deficit, the country has almost achieved a ‘positive’ ratings by well-recognised agencies which is a good sign demanding further continuing of all the policies. Hopefully, if the poll predictions come true, the progress initiated by the present Central government will continue for betterment of the society and the people of the country in the coming years.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

KCR refuses to forego old habits

This is with reference to the editorial, “TG formation fete: KCR’s abstention cuts no ice.” KCR is in the habit of disrespecting some common rules. The first one was he used to skip the general protocol of receiving (welcoming) the Prime Minister, unlike other Chief Ministers, whenever the PM visited the state. The second one was he didn’t participate in assembly sessions organised by the present Congress government in Telangana. The latest one is he skipped the Telangana State formation event on June 2, thereby sending wrong signals to the people that he keeps his personal interests before the state and is not shedding his ego.

Nagendra Kumar Vempally, Hyderabad