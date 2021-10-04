MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th October 2021

Breach of life term contract

This refers to 'ChaySam part ways to pursue their own paths' (Oct 3). Short living of marriage bonds is not uncommon in cini world. Such are counted as correlations in the pious names of marriages. Marriage is a life term contract. Chay stepped into the shoes of his father Nagarjuna in divorcing actress Samantha within four years of conjugal journey. Reasons may be many, but it is certain that their mindsets are not amiable, amicable and adjustable with each other, but adamant in nature that breaks their joint mission.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Fuelling public discontent



High cost global crude oil and weak rupee led to increase in rates which have been in upswing since early October. The Central government should advise the State governments to cut duty on petrol and diesel. It should cut its own excise duties on petroleum products. The hike is not a burden for the rich, but a heavy burden to the poor. Inability in price control of petrol and diesel will add fuel to public dissatisfaction at the government performance and the opposition will take take up this although they know the government has nothing to do on international price control of crude oil. The double trouble will have a direct impact on the monthly budgets, which will take a long time to recover.

CK Subramaniam, Mumbai

Justifying Bapu's assassination



This refers to 'Godse's photograph garlanded at Hindu Mahasabha event' (Oct 3). Jaiveer Bharadwaj, the national vice-president of Hindu Mahasabha, said, "Partition led to the biggest genocide and more than 10 lakh Hindus were killed and another 50 lakh displased." What a ghastly thing! As a Hindu to the core I feel badly hurt and weep for those Hindu families. But I wonder why Jaiveer Bharadwaj did not disclose how many Muslims were killed and displaced. Alright, let us suppose for the time being that Gandhiji was solely responsible for the partition and the genocide. But by killing him could Godse and Apte revive and resuscitate those Hindus who had already been killed? What wisdom is there in a staunch Hindu killing another staunch Hindu who always uttered 'Rama' and dreamt of 'Rama Rajya'? What wisdom can any one find in killing someone and going to the gallows as a result? Has not the Hindu community suffered the double loss - loss of Gandhi and loss of Godse?

R Sreenivasulu, Anantapuramu

Jinna insisted on partition and the mite of Gandhi could not avert it. The Hindutva forces think that Gandhi did not make Patel the PM, so Gandhi is still in their bad books. What if Patel's insistence on the ban of RSS had been effected by Nehru. It would have been different but he was of universal benevolence while Patel's stern authority had paid dividends but not in the long run. The Hindutva forces having run the roost and still running proxy administration at the centre is a havoc and secular renaissance is the need of the hour.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam.

Vested interests behind opposition to agri laws

Prime Minister came down heavily on the opposition by accusing them of "intellectual dishonesty" and political deceit" in criticising the government on farm laws, knowing well the three agri laws are revolutionary bringing liberation for the farmers from the tight constraints they have been facing through the years. He rightly pointed that political leaders brainwashed the farmers by false accusations that the new laws mean farmers would be the biggest losers even when the same opposition declared in their manifesto that the farm reforms that would be enacted by them is the same as the new agri laws. In fact, when the reforms were long overdue as existing laws kept the small farmers enslaved to the local mandi and at the mercy of middlemen, opposition to the agricultural reforms relies on the discredited economic model of undermining markets to retain the political support of vested interests.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

Prevention is better than cure



At some places, most of the people are not wearing masks. Some think that pandemic Covid has run its course. The health department issues alerts every day, yet people are turning a deaf ear to them. Upcoming days are very crucial. Festivals are coming one by one. Travelling by buses, trains etc., has picked up. Not only Corona other viral fevers such as dengue, yellow fever, malaria etc., may break out in this season. The health and the police departments should take stringent measures.

Allam Thirupathi, Mancherial

With a view to containing the Corona pandemic, the government has initiated various activities, vaccination being one of them. The vaccination drive is proceeding at a swift pace, covering the population with both doses. This has reined in the pandemic to a large extent and normalcy is returning to almost all walks of life. However, some people are sadly becoming callous and roaming in public without masks. Besides checking this growing attitude, it is right time to initiate free mask distribution in all areas like markets, shopping malls, cinema theaters, schools, collages etc.

Anil, Warangal