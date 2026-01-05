MyVoice: Views of our readers 5th January 2026

Blatant misuse of authority

The viral video from Ghaziabad, allegedly showing a police officer using a mobile-like device to verify citizens’ nationality, raises serious concern about the misuse of authority. There is no technology in the world that can determine a person’s citizenship through a machine. Such actions create fear, especially among the poor and vulnerable, and undermine public trust in institutions. The police’s duty is to protect citizens, not intimidate them with imaginary tools. This incident highlights a dangerous trend of spreading fear and suspicion, particularly targeting marginalised communities. The government must conduct a transparent inquiry, take strict action against those responsible, and reassure citizens that their rights will be protected.

Q.A. Qasmi, Jogeshwari,Mumbai

US takeover of Venezuela sets dangerous precedent

The capture of Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores by the US special forces with or without ‘inside help’, was a naked violation of international law, the UN charter, the Nuremberg Principles and all legal frameworks. At the time of the capture, Maduro was a sitting President of a sovereign country. One is not quite sure if the extraordinary military operation in Caracas qualifies Trump for the Nobel Prize for Peace!

What was on display in Venezuela was a demonstration of ‘Donroe Doctrine’ modelled after ‘Monroe Doctrine’ and a part of a larger plan to reestablish American dominance in the Western Hemisphere. Behind the naked military aggression was the principle that ‘might is right’ when exercised by an imperial power. A dangerous precedent was globally set that a powerful country can use force against a less powerful or weak and vulnerable country on some pretext or other without consequence despite the profession of a rule-based global order.

The ostensible reason for the US action was drug trafficking. But the real reason was Venezuela’s large oil and mineral reserves. Trump’s claim of right over Venezuela’s oil and his grin at the prospect of ‘fixing oil infrastructure’ and making a lot of money were dead giveaways.

Invoking a so-called “divine right”, Donald Trump claimed the US would “run” Venezuela during a transition. But Venezuela’s problems must be resolved by its own people. A US-installed puppet regime would lack legitimacy and could worsen instability and trigger a humanitarian crisis.

G. David Milton,Maruthancode (TN)

***

The USA is violating all international norms as if the world is its fiefdom. In case it is affected due to a certain activity of the long serving Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, it should raise the issue in UNO instead of taking unilateral actions. Every one knows that the USA has its eyes on the vast oil reserves of Venezuela and the drug trafficking allegation against Maduro is only a ruse. That Maduro refuses to toe the US line rather vehemently, is well known and that is why Trump wants a regime change in Venezuela so that a puppet government could be installed there. And that would entail USA to reap the benefit of dollar exchange value through oil exports from Venezuela. USA has no business to attack a sovereign country just like that. If USA thinks it is the Super Power right now, it will vanish the moment the Dollar crashes at international level. The white elephant, that is UNO, instead of being a mute spectator to the goings on, should take cognisance of the US’ aggression and oversee the follow up action, instead of leaving further proceedings to the aggressor, as claimed by Trump.

Govardhana Myneedu,Vijayawada

TTD’s e- token system baffling

The TTD experiment of e-token system has baffled all because those who have designed the system have little practical knowledge of the functioning of traditional existing system. During my visits in the past, I have noticed lot of variance between each of my experience each time. There is a need for brain storming session with the staff who are involved presently in the queue and Darshan management on day to day basis. Their experience coupled with the administrative skills of higher echelon of TTD should identify the basic requirements of Darshan seeking pilgrim. Such step by step understanding of the existing procedures helps us to evolve a new system which would be safe and fast at the same time. Involving technological experts at that stage helps us to design an effective and efficient procedure for Pilgrim Darshan Procedure. Trial and error system for certain period of time is essential to achieve better system in due course of time. Thus, selection of devoted staff requires thorough overhaul for achieving long lasting results at this famous pilgrim centre aided by modern technological tools.

M.V.Nagavender Rao, Anandnagar,Hyderabad