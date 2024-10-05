MyVoice: Views of our readers 5th Oct 2024

Caste discrimination in jails heinous

It’s shocking to learn that the inmates of jail would have to face caste discrimination officially in Indian jails. It’s unbelievable that they are being allotted work according to caste hierarchy by the manuals. The SC has rightly ordered the states and centre to stop such acts and amend the Manuals accordingly. The Government should take an initiative to find out the other places where practice of discrimination is overlooked and correct the course.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

***

SC’s order to remove all current provisions in the jail manual perpetuating such discrimination is remarkable. Emphasising the need to protect marginalized communities, the court’s condemnation of the jail policy of assigning cleaning and sweeping to the marginalised individuals and assigning cooking to higher caste people, holding that it is a violation of Article 15, is a laudable one.

P Victor Selvaraj, Tirunelveli

***

Dr B R Ambedkar holds ‘stratification of occupations’ as ‘positively pernicious’. His view is reflected in the top court’s observation that ‘distribution of work on the basis of descent amounts to untouchability’. It is most welcome that the apex court has taken a stand against the notions of ‘superiority and inferiority’ and ‘purity and pollution’ and upheld constitutional morality and affirmed human equality. ‘Consciousness of kind’, de-sanctification of caste and inter-caste marriages are needed for ‘annihilation of caste’.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

SIT probe into Laddu row welcome

Kudos to SC for forming SIT consisting of two CBI officers, state police officials, senior officers from FSSAI. It’s not clear whether the FSSAI is a bureaucrat or scientist. SC should release the credentials of SIT team members. The team should be directed not to leak any details to the press or any other organisation when conducting the investigation. A defeated Lok Sabha candidate Madhavi Latha with face covered with turmeric paste making provocative remarks should be directed to be stopped from making any remarks. Ideally the probe should be court-monitored and time bound.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

CDSCO must shun imprudent move

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) is reportedly mooting a ban on over-the-counter sale of all hormonal contraceptive pills, including oral emergency contraceptive pills. At present, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) allows sale of 0.75 mg tablets of Levonorgestesrel, better known as ‘morning after pill’ without prescription as an emergency contraceptive. What is the need for such a move, which will result in a surge of abortions of unplanned pregnancies, resulting out of unprotected sex? This retrograde step must be reviewed by the government in right earnest.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

Pawan Kalayan makes a right plea

AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan has called for a balanced approach to religious matters. The ongoing debate about the Hindu Charitable and Endowment Act highlights the complex interplay between religion and state governance. The Act’s colonial origins and its potential for misuse have rightly raised concerns. It is essential that the government strikes a delicate balance between protecting religious institutions and ensuring transparency and accountability.

Juloori Bhargavi, Hyderabad

Better days again for test cricket

The ICC has made certain changes like the 90 overs per day rule which prevents time wasting on the field and there is a better chance of a result. The second test against Bangladesh also showed how an expected draw was turned on its head and Indian batters pulverized the Bangla bowlers to score 285 in less than 35 overs at an incredible average of 8.22. The second innings of India followed in the same vein. If captains took the risk of losing in their attempts to win the game, test cricket will be given a new lease of life.

Anthony Henriques, Mumbai