MyVoice: Views of our readers 5th October 2020

SSR death report exposes media

But for the simulated high TV drama full of sounds and furies signifying nothing and clouding the Covid-19 pandemic over the last few months, the AIIMS medical board's conclusive medico-legal opinion that actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death was a suicide and not a murder would have received only little notice. The tale told by the TV idiots who proved that they would not hesitate to go to any lengths for TRP ratings came to nothing; its falsity was exposed by the AIIMS' report in no uncertain terms.

It was clear from day one that the "murder theory" was floated to malign Maharashtra government, the Mumbai police and Bollywood as well as to capitalize on the sentiment over the death of a young actor who belonged to Bihar in the upcoming Assembly election. The CBI, ED and NCB were fielded with the task to investigate the case to give the actor's family justice and a sense of closure, but these agencies could not establish anything beyond his depression and drug dependence. Incidentally, the drug probe in Bollywood has descended into a witch-hunt of the first order.

Now that the AIIMS' report that is admissible as evidence in court vindicated the Maharashtra government and Mumbai police, the BJP and JD (U) cannot use the issue as a slam dunk in the Bihar election. SSR family lawyer Vikas Singh's claimed that an AIIMS doctor revealed to him that it was 200 per ent, a murder. BJP MP Subramaniam Swamy claimed that the actor might have been murdered by a Dubai professional killer. All these outlandish claims fell flat in the face of AIIMS' report.

Actress Kangana Rawat who led the pack in crying foul play has lost her face and credibility; she has been reduced to say that abetment to suicide is murder. Police officer-turned politician Gupteshwar Pandey should be ashamed for his 'aukat kya hai' remark. Arnab Goswamis and Rahul Shivshankars of the world stand totally exposed and discredited for their dissemination of gossip, lies and half-truths. The AIIMS' report that has brought out the truth and ruled out any cover-up should restore sanity in all those who have been obsessed with a tragic death for so long.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

A marvellous engineering feat



This refers to the news item "A new strength to India's border infra", The Hans India, October 4. The inauguration by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Atal tunnel, the all-weather 9.02 km road that links the Lahaul and Spiti valleys of Himachal Pradesh, is an engineering feat that deserves the highest praise, not least for the many challenges that construction posed. A tunnel under the Rohtang pass was first discussed 60 years ago, but it was not until then Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee - tunnel is fittingly named - visited Lahaul in June 2000 that a feasibility study was ordered. Thereafter construction faced many challenges including the tragic death of 42 labourers in cloud burst.

Notwithstanding these setbacks and delays the completion of the tunnel described as the world's largest tunnel constructed at a height above 10000 feet is very important for the development of the region. In view of the tension between India and China and need to move the troops and equipment rapidly to the western sector, the tunnel is of crucial strategic importance. The horse shoe shaped tunnel with permit speeds of 80 km per hour on its two carriage ways is expected to see movement of cars and trucks seamlessly. The project has advanced safety features, including an emergency route for evacuations, fire safety provisions that will contain any blaze to 200 metres, CCTV cameras, air quality monitoring sensors and control rooms at either end. A semi-transverse ventilation system will ensure that large fans circulate air throughout the tunnel. Overall, it's a feat of which India can be proud.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

There was lack of political will in defence projects. Large projects of such strategic importance were kept pending for years. It is also a compromise in the security of the country but now everything is possible because of Modi's government. "Make in India" is being promoted. We have to increase our strategic strength. The Atal Tunnel is a symbol of this confidence and "Atmanirbhar bharat". The atal tunnel will help strengthening India's border infrastructure and boost growth of economy also and it was an example of "world class border connectivity". The decision of our government is a testimony to the fact that it does what it says . Fulfilling the defence needs are government's top priority. This strategic Rohtang tunnel project is expected to save crores of rupees in transport costs.

Khushboo Ved, Hyderabad

Dubious distinction



It is distressing to note that Andhra Pradesh has got the dubious distinction of ranking second in India in human trafficking next to Maharashtra. In the number of Covid-19 cases also A P stands. next to Maharashtra .It is also noted that close to 100 per cent of the trafficked are women that too for sexual exploitation of prostitution. The conviction rate also is very low. It is a clear failure on the part of state government and its police . Anti- trafficking squads must be set up and the government also should provide work to them who are vulnerable who are forced to go on trafficking squads for want of money . A concerted effort must be taken to arrest the human trafficking especially in the wake of International Day of no Prostitution on October 5.

TSN Rao, Bhimavaram

Hathras, a murder by State



At last sanity dawned on the UP Government in allowing Rahul and other leaders to meet the parents of the Hathras gang rape victim the other day. The UP government under Yogi has utterly failed in ensuring the safety of minorities and Dalits. Though incidents of rape and murder have become the order of the day in UP, the indifference and insensitivity of the government in handling such cases make us hang our heads in shame! After remaining silent and inactive for 14 long days, what made the government complete the funerals of the victim in utter disregard to the constitutional rights and family sentiments of her parents? Suspending the District police top brass and others is just an eye wash. While the perpretators raped and killed a hapless Dalit girl,the government has raped 'the rule of law' and has committed 'a murder by State' by conducting hurried funerals of the victim.

M Somasekhar Prasad, Hyderabad