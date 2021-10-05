MyVoice: Views of our readers 5th October 2021

Lakhimpur violence calls for judicial probe

The Lakhimpur violence in UP that took away nine precious lives and left many injured where clashes had erupted between protesting farmers and Union minister's convoy on Sunday is heart-rending. The union minister Mishra's son was allegedly behind steering when the car overran farmers and killed the farmers, provoking violence that led killing of four BJP workers in his convoy. The violent turn of events could have been averted, had the protests been dealt with sensibly. The government should find ways to reassure protesting farmers by lending an ear to their apprehensions, before the apex court would come with a last word. The unfortunate incident deserves a judicial enquiry as a union minister's and his son's role was there in that ugly turn of events.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

II

Protests against the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to Lakhimpur Kheri district on Sunday took a grim turn with farmers groups alleging that at least four farmers were killed and several injured after they were deliberately run over by a car that was part of the convoy of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and BJP MP Ajay Kumar Mishra. This is not in good taste and both the agitating parties and the government should reach out an amicable solution to the pressing problem and bring to rest the unwanted protests and black flag demonstration.

Sundar Subramaniam, Coimbatore

A CM's election as an MLA

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's win with a thumping majority from the Bhabanipur constituency was a forgone conclusion. BJP's fight was only nominal; it was not so much to secure a victory as to reduce the margin of loss. Mamata Banerjee's victory by a margin of over 58,000 votes - an all-time record - a crushing defeat for the BJP in the crucial bypoll. The BJP should think it a mercy that its candidate did not lose the deposit. Bhabanipur is a stronghold of TMC and Mamata Banerjee is a charismatic leader and the sitting Chief Minister for the result to be any different. The significance of Mamata Banerjee's election as MLA is that it will ensure her continuance as Chief Minister. Mamata Banerjee has asserted that saving the country from the Hindutva forces that are hell bent on dividing people on the basis of religion is far more important than who, from among the Opposition leaders, becomes the Prime Minister. Then, of course, it is in the event of widespread disillusionment with the Modi government and the yearning for a better government turning into votes against the BJP and in favour of the Opposition in 2024.

G David Milton, Maruthancode

Campus love and gory end

The recent incident at St Thomas College campus in Pala, Kottayam, in which a jilted lover and colleague slit the throat of a 22-year-old, brings to light the extreme and unexpected steps that boys are capable of taking, when their advances are spurned by girls. There have been many similar incidents in Kerala, wherein boys resorted to extreme rage by murdering girlfriends, who were not inclined for marriage. This extreme act on the part of boys is undesirable and will not only prove an anti-climax to their future plans in life, but also to dreams and expectations of parents and family members. Students must be sensitised to concentrate more on studies rather than on romance in their school and college life.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Teen drug use worrisome

If the investigation proved the son of most popular and versatile Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son is actively involved in this case then it may downsize the image of him due to the criminal-justice-system against his son. Director Alan Parker meticulously depicted about consequences of drug peddling by a student in the 1978 movie "The Midnight Express" and it is coming at every nook and corner of big cities and now reached out on board on a cruise ship as well. Both Cocaine and Charas the part of the boot recovered from the ship shows the way the young generation is going behind drugs.

Gundu Maniam, Mumbai

II

The arrest of a famous film star's son and his companions points out to the nexus of the rich and some in the film world with drug traders who get these materials for them illegally by hook or by crook. It is shocking that the youth fall addicted to such fatal materials and ruin their life. We have already seen drugs playing destructive role in the life of many of our film stars some even succumbing to it. Money, name, fame and influence of big wigs in the political and entertainment field are often used to hide up such cases and it is made to fade in the long run.

M Pradyu, Kannur