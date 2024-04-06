MyVoice: Views of our readers 6th April 2024

Let us make every drop of water count

One of the foremost reasons for the water crisis plaguing the state is the failure of planning and diversification. In addition scanty rainfall, lack of water-saving measures is making matters worse. Even the storage water in reservoirs around Hyderabad and elsewhere in the state have significantly come down due to its continuous usage. Further, as per satellite data, many aquifers in the state are severely water-starved with no efforts made to revive them with community effort. By and large, the bleak picture of fast depleting water levels in water bodies has put the people in a pathetic situation. Every individual must conserve water water as much as possible because every drop counts till water crisis blows off.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad

BJP can’t recover in near future in K’taka

The mandarins of national media who predicted 25 LS seats for BJP in Karnataka certainly need to get their heads out of sand. (Is Karnataka proving more than handful to BJP? 5 March). In this regard, my submission to those learned psephologists is that how a party which met its waterloo in the recent Assembly elections can recover within 4 months and win all the 25 or 28 LS seats? The main reason is that the previous BJP regime made a humongous mistake of converting Karnataka into a southern laboratory for implementing Hindutva agenda and harassed all sections of people. The peace loving Kannadigas are united in their resolve to promote peace, harmony and secularism in the state. Hence, the BJP should stop building castles in the air in Karnataka.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

Sandeshkhali may hit TMC prospects

The happenings in Sandeshkhali seem to be taking centre stage in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal, even as the State government is fighting it out with its back to the wall. There is no doubt that matters became from bad to worse when TMC’s goon Sheikh Shahjahan took law into his own hands and indulged in various excesses like land grabbing, extortion and sexual assault etc. With the law and order subject in the hands of the State, the common man cannot expect justice and hence a Central agency should be entrusted with investigation into the affidavits filed by the victims in the Kolkata High Court. Mamata Banerjee is learning a lesson the bitter way for vigorously practising vote-bank politics to remain in power.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Why is INDI alliance scared of ED?

Sub: ‘Picking umpires, jailing players’ (April 1, 2024). INDI block’s mega rally at Ramlila Maidan levelled a litany of charges against the Centre, accusing it of unleashing Central agencies against them, which resulted in the imprisonment of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and ex CM Hemanth Soren and others on corruption charges. One wonders why the 40-group entity that BJP has aptly called “Alibaba and 40 chor ‘’ is afraid of the ED, if their hands are clean. The INDI alliance is unable to comprehend their follies, while whipping up fake news and fear that the return of BJP would lead to changes in the Constitution.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

Vijender, a vocal critic of BJP, joins it

Olympic bronze medal winning boxer Vijender Singh threw a sucker punch to the Congress and joined BJP. He says that he joined BJP for the development of country and service to the people. He was a vocal critic to BJP, but now comments that respect for Indian sports persons has increased since BJP came to power. Before joining BJP, Vijender forgot how woman wrestlers suffered in BJPs regime. Why Sakshi Mallik quit wrestling? Sportswomen are in pain for not getting justice when they were sexually exploited. What a change of heart!

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet

SC hearing will bare truth about EVMs

The Supreme Court’s decision to list the pleas to count all voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips before the first phase of the marathon general election is a hope-raising piece of news. Everyone should be convinced and believe without a shadow of doubt the election process is free and fair. It is vitally important that ‘votes are recorded as cast and counted as recorded’ to preserve the sanctity of India’s electoral democracy. Many people have a sneaking suspicion that the electronic voting machines (EVMs) may not be manipulation-resistant. The current practice of verification of votes cast in only five randomly selected EVMs through the VVPAT slips has not fully restored faith in the EVMs. A complete count of VVPAT slips will allay all concerns about unreliability of the EVMs.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN