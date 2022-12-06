MyVoice: Views of our readers 6th December 2022

Impose President's Rule in Andhra Pradesh

More than the President's visit, AP needs urgently the President's Rule. It is in debt of lakhs of crores, but no development at all. Almost all IT companies quit the State. In the latest instance, Amara Raja migrated to Hyderabad. Where have gone crores of money? Agriculture, aqua, construction etc are unable to thrive. 90% of GOs are struck down by courts. This is a glaring indication of administrative, fiscal failure. Only the President's Rule can put the State back on track. The central government must come out of its slumber, indifference, and save AP state and people. It should fulfil its onerous responsibility as per AP bifurcation Act 2014.

RSN Rao, Hyderabad

Anger of Seema, Uttarandhra swelling

An in-depth study of a series of political agitations involving the people from all walks of life in the backward regions of Rayalaseema and Uttarandhra districts, in support of "3 Capitals" in AP, reveals the "total alienation of people" in those two God-forsaken regions ( All roads leads to Kurnool JAC ,Rayalaseema, Garjana, THI, 5 Dec). A deep sense of betrayal by the past governments is profoundly prevailing in the minds of these brokenhearted people. Now the 3 capitals, promising decentralised development of three regions, without any imbalance, has come as a great relief. The anger in the streets of Rayalaseema is surprisingly directed against the Saindhava-like opposition parties led by TDP, INC, CPI, CPM, JSP and BJP which have cruelly conspired together and brought legal hurdles to the 3 capitals in AP.

P H Hema Sagar, Secunderabad

Has Iran really disbanded moral police?

It is a great news, indeed, that Iranian protesters scored a major victory over the weekend after the country's attorney general announced that the Iranian government would disband its morality police force. It shows the power of the people and the collective resistance in a peaceful yet daring manner. That a very fundamentalist regime like that of Iran bowed to the demands of the people vindicates the merits of democracy. But since there is no confirmation of the news by the government, it may be a tactic of the government to defuse the tensions and water down the movement, so it can breathe a while and come bearing down on the anti-hijab protests yet again.

Sundaresan K, Hyderabad

That the controversial morality police being disbanded by Iran is a morale booster for the protesting women who are agitating against hijab rule for quite a while. The custodial death of a 22-year-old Kurdish lady, Amini in Iran who had been arrested for improper wearing of hijab by the morality police, has incited country wide protests against mandatory hijab wearing.The protests have grown to massive movement for the last three months, despite the oppressive action of the government. Now the total withdrawal of morality police will infuse confidence among the protesting voices.The judiciary and the government has not taken any call regarding the controversial law. For now it's a partial victory for the liberal thinking populace.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

The Iranian women over the past couple of months led the most powerful and sustained street protests since the Islamic revolution of 1978-79. In Iran, over the years the strictness of mandatory rules on women's dress code have been enforced and for these strict rules the people, mostly women, have been suffering. The protests in Iran have been led by women and young people even demanded the end of clerical rule, and social freedom. Protesters tore off their Hijabs, burnt them in street bonfires and cut their hair in symbolic act of defence. This has made the Iranian government declare that Hijab is a matter of personal choice. Kudos to the extraordinary courage of Iranian young people.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet

Supreme rebuke of Punjab government

Seeing red over rampant sale of drugs and liquor in the key border state of Punjab, the apex court has asked the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government to list out specific steps take to curb the menace of illegal liquor. It admonished the government for not taking any concrete action so far. It even said "if somebody wants to finish the country, they will start with the borders." Such a supreme rebuke should jolt the government into action to address the scourge of drug usage in Punjab before it reached epidemic proportions. Drug abuse is destroying the youth who are the future of India. A 2017 report had said that the incidence of substance abuse among Punjab youth was 65.5 per cent.

Bhagawan Singh, Vijayawada