MyVoice: Views of our readers 6th October 2020

Our flawed democracy

The brutal rape and assault of a 19-year- old Dalit woman by four upper caste men and her subsequent death in Hathras in UP have shaken our conscience. Within hours of her death, two other Dalit girls were killed in UP. Obviously, the UP government is intent on hushing up all vital evidences related to the crime.

When such atrocities are perpetrated, the victim and her family can place their faith only in the government. However, the manner in which the Yogi Adityanath Government dealt with the issue has drawn severe condemnation from the public. A government that assumes the responsibility of dealing with the victim and her family with utmost gentleness and sensitivity treated them in an arrogant and harsh manner.

The Hathras story is reflective of the flaws of Indian democracy. There has been an urgent need for changes in the training and orientation of police and administrative officials. Political leaders must set aside political gains and work towards people's wellbeing. They must practise what they preach.

Venu G S, Kollam

II



It's shocking to learn that a mass gathering was led by one former legislator in solidarity for Hathras gang rape accused in the very place where the ghastly crime occurred in UP. There is no doubt that the poor victim had fallen prey to predators. She succumbed to enormous physical violence. The apathy of local police towards the victim and her family is quite evident in every step right from registering FIR to cremating the mortal remains against the wishes of family.

In such a scenario the sympathies and solidarity must be unequivocally with the poor victim. But the developments there finding ground even for accused are alarming. The humanity factor seems to get overshadowed by instant politics there. According to NCRB there is a sharp rise in the crimes against downtrodden and women in India. There is no room to relax for the government to arrest the dangerous trends that foster the conducive environment for atrocities.

Dr D V G Sankararao, Nellimarla

CSK pounds rival to dust

It was heartening to watch the spectacular contest between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) played at the Dubai International Stadium, last Sunday (October 4). With an absolute dominating victory over the KXIP, CSK has made a massive comeback in the tournament after losing their last three matches in a row. The CSK openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis must be given kudos for their match winning partnership of 181 runs. It also became the highest ever partnership ever between two CSK openers.

Although the KXIP lost its fourth match, it is noteworthy that the top two scorers of the tournament so far are from their team - KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. One hopes that the team bounces back soon as from now, the roads to victory will be more challenging.

Tushar Anand, Patna

Wrong decision to open schools

Is it right time to open schools now? Absolutely wrong. But in Andhra Pradesh schools have started. This may cause many chances to spread coronavirus. In Guntur district 39 members including teachers and parents. And in Vijayanagaram district also happened. So in this pandemic situation if schools will open it very dangerous. Because in India the corona cases are somewhat decreased while comparing to one to two months back. But cases are not become zero. So in this time only we have to be careful and we can reduce the cases.

Children's have less immunity power. Their stamina is less. If schools are opened all students will gather and they cannot control themselves. So for this year online classes only better to learn. If schools will open the hard work of government to prevent Covid -19 will become waste. And cases will increase again.

T V S Suchitra, Khammam

BJP riding two horses

Lok Janshakti Party's decision to not go in the assembly elections under the leadership of reining CM Nitish Kumar yet to remain part of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) puts BJP in a lucrative position, wallowing in the best of both worlds. The LJP chieftain Chirag Paswan clarified himself that party won't field candidates against BJP.

In a hypothetical post poll case, if BJP manage to win more seats than JD(U) and JLP too wins some seats, this will give BJP leverage to get CM post or plum portfolios. Chirag is young and aspirational, eager to spread the footprints of party, so LJP's candidates will eat up JD(U)'s share, catapulting BJP in best position and strongest position. This strategy may boomerang if Nitish wishes to go with RJD and Cong post poll, leaving BJP in the lurch and having egg on its face.

Rahul Chouhan, Ujjain