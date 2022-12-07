MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th December 2022

KCR can do politics in TS, so can Sharmila

The recent statements of a minister in TS advising Sharmila to wind up her stay in Hyderabad and go back to Andhra are really funny. If the TS CM from a place in AP can enter into active politics in TS and lead the state why cannot others, too, enter into active politics in fact having taken birth in Hyderabad? After all, nobody is permanent in politics and no qualification is required either. Any person or every person can certainly contest in the electoral battle to secure victory and in running the government. But of course, restraint should be exercised by Sharmila too in giving her media comments which are avoidable. She can always gather information in her padayatra and reveal it at the appropriate time and not everyday in every media. She also should realise that the people have elected MLAs etc., into the assembly who are ruling the state and if any grievance is noted it can definitely be brought to the notice of authorities concerned instead of more personal accusations- allegations etc.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

When the expectations of good governance have been belied by every party in power, K Chandrashekar Rao's aggressive posture by calling upon the people at a rally in Mahbubnagar to revolt against the Centre is a clear indicator that he tries to thrive on controversies for political survival. When the CM's oft-repeated remark that Telangana model offers great opportunity for development, why then he hits out at Centre and demonises Prime Minister using strong words? In this context, he should understand that people on their part are watching his every sinister bid to add fuel to the fire whenever his plans go awry. All in all, it is shameful of KCR to stoop to such petty politics to make his point heard even when the situation calls for far-sighted and sensible policies more than divisive politics.

K R Srinivasan, Hyderabad

Shocking remark against Muslim women



'Giving poll tickets to women against Islam: Shahi Imam.' (December 05, 2022). This refers to Shahi Imam of Juma Masjid in Ahmedabad who said allotting tickets to women in election is anti-Islam and a rebellion against the religion in weakening it. Such sort of redundant and outdated religious views by Islamic heads is very dangerous for the country which amounts to their designs of ushering a Taliban style oligarchic religion in the country. It remains to be seen the reaction by forwarding thinking groups in the Muslim community like students, women and employed entity in the country if they tow the line of Imam or condemn such statements coming from Shahi Imam. Above all AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, who shed crocodile tears in Ahmedabad for the pathetic state of Muslims, must come out with an answer, without ducking the issue.

K R Parvathy, Mysuru

Kharge's timely diktat to Cong leaders



The-age old Congress missed the bus a long time back and now is trying all the tricks in the trade for a revamp. Rahul Gandhi is trying best through Bharat Jodo with his family members lending him support. Mallikarjun Kharge, the new president, is trying his best to show his leadership qualities by wielding the whip and trying to be a lone fighter. Despite all setups and getups, the party lags regional parties and that is the sad part of Indian political history. Kharge's stern message to leaders to perform or perish is a timely warning. But already the cream of leaders are leaving the party on some or other pretext. There is no accountability and the blame game really puts paid to the hopes of recovery. However, the president is presiding over the meetings as heaven is going to fall on the earth. .

C K Dorai Ramani Suresh, Ghaziabad

For Iranian women, war is still on



Iran's notorious morality police force established in 2006 may have been disbanded. But it doesn't seems like a hundred per cent done deal. It may be a lucrative offer to test the protesters for their reactions. The main cause of protest is injustice, dissatisfaction with social economic conditions and current economic situation which suggest crime rate are escalating. The women aren't considered beings instead they are treated like animals who are to be tamed. This has amplified the demand for a constitution which serves Iranians with equal rights. No official of the Islamic republic of Iran has said that the guidance petrol has been shut. So, the war is still on.

Tashi Baheti, Ujjain