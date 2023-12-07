MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th December 2023

Revanth should give due space to seniors

The newly elected CLP chief and the CM-designate of Telangana, Revanth Reddy should give no space for disgruntlement amongst the elected MLAs, if not ministers, which can be achieved only by taking in senior elected members as far as possible into the cabinet. Congress has mostly senior most members who have by and large stood with the party irrespective of being not in power for more than a decade. These members will certainly carry forward the Congress tradition in the ensuing times, maybe by tackling the BRS opposition effectively and tactfully. The need of the hour for the new CM is thus move ahead with coordination and of course not losing his aggressiveness.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

***

Vying with the India’s Silicon Valley, Bengaluru, the former Municipal Administration Minister, IKTR, besides promoting IT companies as IT Minister, brought several industries to Hyderabad, thus nurturing the metropolis and its environs into a great potential for further rapid growth thereby simultaneously establishing a boom in the real estate sphere. It is hoped that the new incumbent ministry would strive to uphold and sustain and promote the corporate image of Telangana to further new heights.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

***

Finally, the Congress Party High Command confirmed the name of new Chief Minister of Telangana after creating a high drama. The party did not do any error in selecting Revanth Reddy for the CM post as he steered the party to victory by penetrating into the public with his sharp and shrewd punctuations in the course of campaigns. There is absolutely no reason for the Delhi High Command for delaying its clarity on this vital issue. There may be many aspirants for this coveted post. But no leader has toiled and moiled like Revanth Reddy. He should be given choice to frame his ministry. Hope good governance will thrive in his regime

NSK Prasad, Hyderabad

***

Congratulations to Revanth Reddy for his consistence in focusing to become a popular friend to one and all across the state Telangana. His teamwork in participating with the national and state leaders along with the people in canvassing shows that he is amicable and accessible to a large. As he will be the Chief Minister for coming 5 years, we wish him and his team to be successful.Fulfilling all the promises and assurances announced during canvassing prior to the elections will provide a great confidence among the people of Telangana.

G Murali Mohan Rao, Secunderabad

India is right to stay with fossil fuels

Ref: Editorial: Finally, climate finance a key focus at COP28 (Dec 05). Environmentalists are enthused over the historic movement on a crucial climate fund at the ongoing COP28 summit in Dubai. The stance taken by India refraining from signing the key pledge at Dubai summit is valid. The attitude of the US and the EU countries has been to promote more nuclear power plants for power generation to reduce greenhouse gas emission. The use of fossil fuel cannot be brought down in one go for countries like India, even as serious efforts are made to construct more nuclear power plants. It must be understood that India is more focussed in this regard as more electric vehicles are encouraged with enormous tax concessions.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai