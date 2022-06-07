MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th June 2022

Hurdle before BJP to wrest TS from KCR

A clear picture about the plans of BJP may emerge when Modi and Shah will be staying for two days in Hyderabad in July to attend a mega party workers' gathering. The meet is definitely meant to give all ammunition, a road map and a clarion call to their supporters and party workers, preparing them for the final showdown with the TRS party.

The one point agenda of Bandi Sanjay is too well-known - to expose the foibles and failures of KCR and his government. If Modi and Shah are ready to make some sacrifices and to tweak their much-hated and talked about policy of communal politics and Hindutva agenda at least for now, the day of seeing a BJP government in Telangana is not that far.

M Somasekhar Prasad, Hyderabad

With the soft pedalling of issues by topwigs, the regional leaders in BJP have been going berserk in their criticism against minorities, more particularly Muslims. We have one such masterpiece in the state BJP president Bandi Sanjay who thrives on attacking Muslims day in and day out. He doesn't want them to have a minority status and wants Urdu to be stripped off its status in the state.

The latest outrage had come from BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Jindal whose comments on the Prophet are threatening to create an international storm. Sensing the explosive situation, the BJP had suspended them from the party. But everybody knows that it is a mere eyewash. The world is an international community now and our citizens are spread across the world including the Islamic nations. What will be the position of our brethren staying there, if those countries display the same kind of intolerance?

Vinay Bhushan Bhagwaty, Hyderabad

Need for stop valves for flats at tanks

A video of a group of women in a MP tribal village getting down a dry well to fetch water has gone viral in social media and also in the reports of a few TV channels. The villagers claim it is their daily routine for many years. It shows the ground reality in far-off villages remains the same. In 2019 Prime Minister launched the Jal Jeevan Mission with assured supply of 55 liters to every household by 2024 and will probably get the Jal (water) only in 2024 or thereafter.

Meanwhile, a few days ago one of our family friends shared that someone living above their flat had left the water tap on before leaving the station. The residents discovered this only after two days when tank water was getting drained in spite of repeated filling. Thereafter, they forced open the lock to close the taps. Obviously, the developer has not provided a stop valve for individual flats near the overhead tank in the terrace.

In fact many small developers are not providing this facility. I think the RERA should add a provision that developers should provide an individual valve for each flat near the overhead tank so that even if someone is careless, the valve can be closed to avoid wastage. We city folks should ponder when we see such visuals where villagers are struggling to get water.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Nadal, the champion of champions

Rafa Nadal, the seasoned campaigner in clay court, did a marvelous job by winning 14th career title at the French Open and overall 22 Grand Slam titles in his long and illustrious career. Now he is the Champion of Champions in his own right. He made his intentions very clear by defeating last year's champion Djokovic 2-6,6-4,2-6,6-7 in the quarter final match.

It is a matter of great pride for Nadal, winning the coveted French Open title for a record 14 times and thus establishing his dominance over other top ranking players. In the bargain, Rafa became the oldest men's singles champion in Roland-Garros history. Casper Ruud was no match for him in the final. But for the first set tie break and the second set resistance, it was just a cake-walk for Nadal with a straight set win.

It was 17 years to the day since Rafael Nadal won his first French Open championship as a long-haired teen in torn pants. In 2022, he overcame chronic foot pain with a sustained serve and volley game. In the end, it was game, set, match and the Championship for the Spaniard.