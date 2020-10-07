MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th October 2020

BJP should address Bihar migrant issue

Bihar is seeing an interesting political scenario where Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) under the leadership of Chirag Paswan breaking away from BJP-dominated NDA for polls for State-assembly in Bihar, but remains glued to NDA alliance at the Centre because of its so-called allergy with Janata Dal (United) of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. LJP in political circles is called as forecaster of political weather thus creating an uncertainty about poll outcome.

However LJP has rightly criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar JD(U) for his failure to prevent migration of Bihari population to other parts of the country in search of livelihood in 15 long years of his rule as state Chief Minister. Large-scale return of migrant Bihari labour on foot during lockdown has developed a need of policy by any future government in the state to explore all possibilities to provide employment and livelihood in the state itself. Rather BJP ruling in the Centre should come out with a plan in its poll-manifesto to pen down steps the party would take to create sufficient opportunities for jobs and livelihood in the state itself in case BJP-aligned government comes back to power in the State.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal, Delhi

Unholy LJP-BJP deal

The break up of two- men family party Lokshakti Janata Party (LJP) in the current Bihar election is nothing but a move by BJP to treat the party headed by Ramvilas and Chirag Paswan as vote cutter which in turn would make BJP much stronger to deal with JD(U). The voters would be made to listen to PM praising JD(U) rule led by Ntish and vote for JDU/BJP alliance and LJP's Chirag Paswan who was until few days back was part of NDA , would be highlighting the misrule of JD(U) led by Nitish Kumar to defeat it. The outcome of the break up is going to be the same like age old children's story of two cats and monkey.and in Bihar BJP will walk away with cake. There is a lesson for Jagan who is attempting cozy up with BJP to become ;part of NDA, unless he has plans to merge his party with the national party in power.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Poll politics



The CBI raids have come back to haunt Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar and his brother, DK Suresh. The CBI conducted raids on nine family properties in the State, four in Delhi and one in Mumbai, and recovered cash of Rs.57 lakh and several incriminating documents. While the Congress strongman termed the raids as a political vendetta in the run-up to the bypolls, the BJP sought to distance itself and remarked that the CBI action was only a natural outcome of investigations against Mr Shivakumar since 2017.

N J Ravi Chander, Bengaluru

Mallya's musings



Vijay Mallya had gone on record saying that the amount of $40 million (₹600 crores) he received from British liquor major Diageo Pic was one among thousands of transactions he did and could not be counted as an asset. Strange reasoning indeed,what else assets are created from,otherwise than by transactions,among other deals. Once again his contention that "he had no control over that money as he had already disbursed it among his three adult children,who are U.S.citizens" sounds too tenacious and abrasively evasive.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

Shaking up India's conscience

This has reference to your edit 'Why moral power is important than political power' (October 6). The Hathras crime against a Dalit lady has once again rekindled the collective conscience of the nation in terms of the manner in which the diabolic attack was carried out on the victim by the perpetrators to snuff out the last vestige of life, and the evidence giving ability by mutilating her tongue and the stealth manner in which the body was cremated in the dead of the night, with the complicity of higher up of law in the district.

The Yogi government was quite right in ordering a SIT inquiry into the incident, which was handed over to the CBI later in view of police officials being party to the crime. In the electoral politics, ideals of Gandhiji are liberally discussed and preached by political regimes that attempt to come to power, but ethos that Gandhiji truly wanted to be established in our society are never truly reflected in their conduct.

Above all, the role of the political parties that are in the Opposition also matter in the political health of the country, in paving the way to avoid misinformation; and by not indulging in mischievous fake news on social platforms. The situation is exploited by the religious groups and organisations to whip up communal tension to make life hell for the law-abiding citizens who are in no way connected or interested in such goings on.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad