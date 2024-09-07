MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th Sep 2024

Paralympics prove perseverance pays

India’s para-athletes have made the nation proud with their best-ever medal haul at the Paris Paralympics 2024. With two days still remaining in the event, India surpassed their medal count from the Tokyo Paralympics. As India celebrates paralympics performance, the spotlight on para-athletes intensified engineering widespread support from all sections of the society. Despite physical and emotional challenges they face, they continue to push boundaries, proving that talent knows no bounds. Their success is a beacon of hope for millions, showcasing that with determination and talent and unbreakable spirit and enthusiasm to win more medals in the days to come.

C K Subramaniam, Mumbai

Kudos to the differently-abled athletes who made India proud by winning 25 medals (5 gold, 9 silver, and 11 bronze) at the Indian Paralympics in Paris (Hans India, Sept 6). Despite facing limited support and sponsorship, their determination and the motivational skills of their coaches and supporting teams are truly commendable. These special athletes have proven that given an opportunity, they can transform disability into ability and compete with mainstream sports persons. The government should further empower these athletes by providing comprehensive support, starting from special schools to integrating them into regular schools, and offering training and resources to help them reach their full potential.”

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad

Demand for green Ganeshas a good augury

Apropos “City sees uptick in demand for small clay Ganesh idols” (Sept 6). Increasing awareness of climate change has positively influenced people’s preferences, resulting in a growing demand for eco-friendly clay idols over chemical-laden POP idols. GHMC’s initiative to distribute clay idols is a commendable step towards a more sustainable future.

R Sreestuti, Hyderabad

Integrity turns a rare trait in public life

The article by L V Subramanyam makes a good read but is utopian in nature. All those people’s representatives who promised a change in governance and delivery of welfare and development, turned out to be chameleons of sorts. The latest politician (Pawan Kalyan, Jana Sena, now Deputy CM of AP) who joined power politics just recently too fell prey to the same. He shared a fake photo of a drone delivering a bag containing ration to a old lady in waist-deep flood waters in Vijayawada city only to delete it within no time when the same was exposed. This kind of politicians and government officials can’t deliver change to the society which is totally corrupt. Where are the officials with good integrity?

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Bulldozer mania grips saffron party

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath went on to use bulldozer in the election campaign in 2022 and got the tag “Bulldozer baba” and later on it has become common to find bulldozers in election campaigns in north India. In MP, the then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan got tagged as “Bulldozer Mama”. Sadly, the Election Commission didn’t take note of this and didn’t prohibit the use of bulldozer. Now, in the name of encroachments and illegal construction, SC had to put full stop against misuse of bulldozer. If EC had acted earlier against the use of bulldozers, we would not have reached this stage.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

Provide succour to flood-hit people

Torrential rains caused heavy floods in Telangana and AP, depriving people of shelter and food. The people lost almost all their valuables and are waiting for help to meet basic necessities from government agencies and voluntary organizations. Amidst these deplorable conditions, people should refrain from lavish expenditure on Ganesh festivities and donate those savings for humanitarian assistance in both Telangana and AP. I request the people to come forward to contribute to flood relief fund for helping the distressed people.

P Narahari, Hyderabad

TG’s free power gesture to edn institutions

The Telangana government’s decision to distribute free electricity to educational institutions is praiseworthy given the cascading effect the said move is poised to bring in. This move is expected to increase the enrollment ratio of girls at higher levels by infusing a sense of security by way of keeping some fundamental requirements like light and water supply uninterrupted which are deeply connected with their physical and biological needs.

Satish Reddy K, Tipparthi, Nalgonda