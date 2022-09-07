MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th September 2022

Soren sails through, so so Kejriwal

The Himat Soren government in Jharkhand won the confidence vote in the assembly by a comfortable margin, helping the politically savvy leader a fresh lease of life and consolidate his hold over the state despite fears that his MLAs would be poached to bring down JMM-led government. As the BJP members walked out of the voting session, a smooth way was paid for a majority voting and thus Soren sails through. The floor test went in favor of JMM-led government as expected. In a similar situation in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal won the vote of confidence convincingly.

Krishnan Ramani, Coimbatore, TN

Targeting Arshdeep unfortunate



Arshdeep Singh, who is a Sikh by religion, dropped an easy catch against Pakistan. Some Indian cricket fans have been merciless in attacking him online. A shallow practice of using occasions like these to spread and instigate race and religion based faith. It is a shame that some groups use every single opportunity to spread hate. It is time to grow out of it and enjoy harmony instead. India has summoned executives of Wikipedia after a cricketer's page on the online Encyclopedia was edited with links to a separatist movement. India's amended IT rules, which went into effect last year, impose greater scrutiny on intermediaries, requiring them to appoint and share details of representatives tasked with compliance and grievance redressals.

GK Mani, Trichy, TN

Digital laws going stringent



Government looks to make the online world more accountable through new laws and it is a right step in the right direction as more and more cyber frauds are taking place. What we are looking at is making the online world more accountable for what is published there. The people who are part of the law enforcement agencies and the policymakers, all of us, have a role. But, we also need to put a greater sense of accountability within the social media, internet, and technology itself. The government has withdrawn the Personal Data Protection (PDP) Bill, 2019, to replace it with a new bill with a 'comprehensive framework' and 'contemporary digital privacy laws. The minister requested the judicial community to come up with more suggestions based on their experience in the day-to-day workings of the judicial system. There is a global consensus now within the G-20 group of digital ministers on the need to make technology providers also accountable for things that they are providing. Despite having firewall protection, the system is tampered with by fraudsters.

C.K. Subramaniam, Sanpada, Navi Mumbai

Follow driving ethics



Some of the Indian Highways are really dangerous and the attitude of the driver is more important than the sophistication of the vehicle. The unfortunate death of the business tycoon Mr. Cyrus Mistry in a road accident is shocking. Sadly, India tops the world in terms of number of persons killed in road accidents every year. Better road safety should be ensured by all means. Driving recklessly (crossing the speed limit and overtaking) can really cause an irreparable loss. For their own safety the passengers on the back seats must also fasten seat-belts.

Dr.Sunil Chopra, Ludhiana, Punjab

Telangana Liberation Day is appropriate



To celebrate September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day is more appropriate in the wake of formation of Telangana, which is carved out of Andhra Pradesh. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi's suggestion to call this day as National Integration Day may not sound logical as military action was required on Nizam of Hyderabad to bring him around to be part of the Indian Union; and Hyderabad was the only state that needed military intervention to liberate. Perhaps Owaisi wants to bury those ignoble and barbaric memories that the Razakars have unleashed against innocents people of Telangana by way of subjugation and intimidation, which are not easy to be forgotten.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad