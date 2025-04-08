MyVoice: Views of our readers 8th Apr 2025

A harbinger of doom or new world order?

The crash of global markets on Monday, melting lakhs of crores of investors’ money within no time is the direct effect of Trump’s tariffs. The spontaneous downward response is indicative of deep-rooted fears on unstable trade. The reciprocal tariffs and retaliatory tariffs by the world players are going to disrupt trade relations, further making all countries, including the USA, losers. Regionalism and protectionism are going to defeat the idea of globalisation in the coming days. Every country has been dragged into the battlefield of trade war now. Maybe, a new world order is in making.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

***

Equity markets fell to a 10-month low, causing a considerable loss to investor wealth. US President Donald Trump’s new tariffs have resulted in aggressive sell-offs. This Black Monday fall has created havoc in the global stock markets. Diplomatic reduction in reciprocal tariffs must be taken to tide over the situation.

N R Ramachandran, Chennai.

***

The super tariff wars between China and US have begun to tell on world stock markets. Chinese stocks listed in US plunged by 8.9%, after Beijing announced 34% tariff on imports from US. Chinese local shares are facing bear market, too. The Chinese GDP is expected to fall by 2%, though China aims to negate the loss by stimulus and increasing trade with non-US countries in due course. Chinese retaliation forced US benchmark markets to plunge by 5%, likely to be impacted further by Canadian tariff of 25% on US automobile imports, and countermeasures from Japan, Korea and EU. The sudden situation created by US in the form of tariff tussle would either catalyse progressive world trade dynamics or may spell doom to world economies.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad.

***

Apropos, “He’s a lunatic,” (THI, Apr 7). Hundreds of thousands marched across the United States and beyond in a sweeping wave of protests against President Donald Trump’s sweeping government overhaul. The demonstrators rallied against mass federal layoffs, rising tariffs, abortion restrictions, and civil rights rollbacks. Spearheaded by groups like MoveOn and Women’s March, the “Hands Off!” campaign marked the largest day of coordinated resistance since Trump’s return to office, sparking global concern and growing domestic unease. The scale and intensity of these protests suggest an aggressive opposition to Trump’s policies. It marks the rebirth of a sustained resistance movement—one centred not only on identity and civil rights, but also bread-and-butter issues like healthcare, jobs, and the cost of living. With fast plummeting approval ratings and massive protests on the streets, the Donald Trump may be the first US President in history to become most unpopular in less than three months of assuming the Oval Office.

N Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

***

When Donald Trump was elected as President of United States for the first time some eight years ago, the same public demonstrated in front of White House, as I remember, for his stepping down and later experienced his full term. The same situation is repeated now. People have to bear the brunt for full four years as Trump was elected by people again. Blame goes to electorate but the elected (‘He’s a lunatic’, Hans Apl 7).

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Karl Marx teachings still relevant

The decision to erect a statue of Karl Marx in Chennai is a significant move that highlights the relevance of his ideas to present times, particularly the call for workers of the world to unite. As we face growing economic inequalities, Marx’s vision of solidarity among the labour class remains crucial. This statue will inspire generations to advocate for workers’ rights and social justice. “Workers of the world, rise and reclaim your voice!”

T S Karthik, Chennai

SRH, CSK must pull their socks up

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have now lost four consecutive matches, despite kicking off their campaign with a staggering 286-run performance against Rajasthan Royals (RR). Their batting lineup has consistently underperformed, contributing heavily to their losing streak. The top six batters have averaged just 24 runs per match across five games – a concerning statistic. SRH currently sits at the bottom of the points table, just above Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who have played four matches and managed only a single win. CSK’s struggles mirror SRH’s, with their batting lineup failing to fire when it matters most. The lack of intent and fighting spirit in CSK’s batting has been apparent in all their games. Fans of both teams are understandably disappointed with their performance so far. Unless SRH and CSK make some serious improvements in the upcoming matches, they could very well be the first teams eliminated from the tournament.

Nittala Srinath, Hyderabad