MyVoice: Views of our readers 8th December 2021

India, Russia forge closer ties

It's heartening to learn that the old friends, India and Russia, have come closer again and reset their mutual relations intact after being drifted away with some differences on international stage. That the fact that Russian President Putin had come out of his country, a rare gesture in the times of pandemic, to visit New Delhi in order to meet Prime Minister Modi is itself a reflection of importance given by the former to the cause of reinforcing bilateral relations. As India is perceived as moving closer to American camp in view of Afghanistan developments and QUAD affairs, Russia has tilted towards China and Pakistan diplomatically, to the dismay of India. In the multipolar world, it's better for any country not to lean heavily on one or the other. Now both countries should work together to get benefitted mutually on all possible fronts.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

Justice in courts turning elusive



Apropos 'Disorder facilitates draconian laws' (Dec 7), it is a pitiable situation that our legal system is more honoured in breach than observance. Not only in people's houses but also in courts also, getting timely justice is far away to genuine litigants. How one can expect justice when the laws are made draconian by the implementors of judgments? Do laws also impose values? Law is also often corrupt and it is always interpreted to whims which in reality is a weak bastion of values. Today, the law is looked upon not as a 'learned' profession but as a 'lucrative' one.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

A deplorable situation in N-E



This refers to the editorial 'A Sad Twist To The Naga Imbroglio" (Dec 7).' While hoping for the best that normalcy returns to Nagaland, the present BJP government at the Centre led by PM Modi over the last seven years has managed to make political inroads in the entire North East region. Being a small region, most of the region under fear or otherwise shifted allegiance to the party in power similarly when Congress was in power. The PM who often quotes "double engine" sarkar meaning same party rule at Center and in State has not taken the development train on a proper track. If the situation is not handled well, it can lead to disastrous situations in States bordering various countries including China.

N Nagarajan, Hyderabad

The AFSPA was enacted in 1958 mainly to protect the people living in disturbed areas in the border states from attacks by militants. However, Nagaland in particular was never ready to accept armed personnel posted in their area with special powers given to the Army under the AFSPA to tackle insurgency. With opposition trying to fish in troubled waters, the Centre should not jump into conclusions but need to study pros and cons whether to retain or withdraw AFSPA from Nagaland keeping in view the sensitive nature of incident and also the close proximity to Chinese border.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad.

At least 15 civilians and one soldier were killed in a botched ambush and retaliatory violence in Nagaland's Mon district over 24 hours, prompting the State government and the Army to order a probe into the incident. The unfortunate killing of innocent and helpless people by security forces is highly disgraceful and should be condemned. It is a painful reminder of the militarisation of this border society. The families of these died people should be suitably compensated. Proper investigations should be carried out by State/National Human Rights Commissions. Even though it was a mistaken identity better counsel could have averted a self-inflicted mishap.

MR Jayanthy, Mumbai

Leave no room for vindictiveness



Refer to 'Eatala firm encroached 70 acres: Survey report' (Dec 7). The government has alleged that BJP leader Eatala Rajender, the newly elected MLA from Huzurabad, is illegally in possession of around 70 acres in Masaipet mandal in Medak district. It is fair on part of the TRS government to initiate a probe impartially on all alleged land grabbers, without singling out Eatalia for the purpose, in a vindictive fashion that will surely backfire. Any unilateral move against Eatala alone will help improve BJP credibility in Telangana, and the blame squarely rests on TRS for mishandling the situation.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad