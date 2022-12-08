MyVoice: Views of our readers 8th December 2022

Key electoral win for AAP over BJP

The AAP bagging MCD elections victory from ruling BJP is a significant development. BJP had tried hard to retain the reins of municipality but failed to impress the voters at last. The welfare programmes implemented by AAP, no concrete people-centric agenda or no face to contest Kejriwal at state level from BJP side have turned the results in the former's favour. In Gujarat assembly elections mandate, AAP may get its presence felt at the cost of Congress party. Anyway, the win in MCD will give AAP morale booster for the upcoming big fight.

Dr DVG Sankararao, Vizianagaram

FIFA tourney enters nail-biting stage

FIFA World Cup -2022 reached the interesting last-8 quarter-finals stage. Brazil has won the cup 5 times and remains favorites. Argentina, France, England, Portugal, Senegal have won it 2 times each. Croatia, Morocco, New Zealand have not won the cup even once. So it is suspenseful whether a new nation will win the cup or an earlier winner. More than winning, play a gentleman's game of no negative tactics, kicking on legs to injure and weaken the opposition. Playing with sportsmanship and friendly manner is real winning the cup. All-known adage says, in gambling and sports, winners are unpredictable. Luckier ones on the day win the cup.

Madhu Nivriti PS, Secunderabad

Real tribute to Dr Ambedkar

It's not enough paying glorious floral tributes and garlanding Dr BR Ambedkar, the chief-architect of Indian Constitution, a social reformer, great educationist and philosopher, on his birth and death anniversaries. It's a shameful thing to every Indian political leader for dishonouring him by not implementing Dr Ambedkar's lofty ideals for the economical, social and political uplift of the downtrodden and subaltered caste people. Besides this, asking for "Rewriting Constitution" by some upper caste honourable CM and abstaining from garlanding is a heinous discrimination in Independent India. The present leaders lay the foundation stones for many welfare schemes, development programmes for the uplift of downtrodden sections but are failing to fulfill them. When the nation looks upon the oppressed classes as their brothers and sisters, gives real liberty to uplift them and when all Indians live equally, that is only the real glorious floral tributes to Dr Ambedkar.

Gannarapu Sadanandam, Narsampet

Resolve Dharani portal issues

That the Telangana High Court took cognisance of the plight of landowners in Mahbubabad district where officials placed 8 lakh acres of land, including those which had pattas, on the 'Prohibited list'in the Dharani portal comes as a heartening news for the farmers aggrieved by the ineffectiveness of the portal to solve their issues. From securing crop loans or student loans to their wards to getting assistance from government, mortgage facility, missing survey numbers, false extent of lands and lands under prohibited list etc., farmers' grievances have been pending for long. As the highest court of the States takes up hearing of their suffering, the government must at least now wake up and resolve the issues troubling the farmers a lot

Rajeshwara Rao M, Karimnagar

Heritage places begging for attention

The State government, particularly the municipal administration ably led by K T Rama Rao, has done a very valuable service to upkeep of Hyderabad's rich cultural heritage of stepwells. It deserves kudos for the restoration of the 17th century Bansilalpet stepwell to its former glory, by involving NGOs. There a few more stepwells in the city that beg for such rapid attention, one of which is a 350-years stepwellconstructed on the premises of Toli Masjid during the reign of 7th Qutb Shah rulerAbduallahQutub Shah. There are several heritage places, awaiting government attention for long, such as historic Hill Fort Palace, Chest Hospital building, 'Pardah' gate of King Koti Palace, Nampally Sarai etc. Save them from neglect and tear and wear due to vagaries of time.

Mohsin Khan, Hyderabad

Opposition parties must join hands in Parl

As the Parliament Winter Session has commenced, it is hoped ardently that pressing issues of national importance should be taken up by the august house. If the government fails to take any cognisance of them, the opposition parties, instead of waging their wars separately, must join forces and collectively press for meaning dialogues on issues such as inflation, agrarian crisis, border tensions with China, climate change strategies, rampant pollution in urban places, deceleration of domestic demand, appointment of the Election Commissioners, modalities for EWS quota, unemployment and upskilling of youth, high fuel prices and women's reservation bill. Rival parties such as Congress, TMC, AAP, TRS must feel bound by common issues facing the nation so as to bury the hatchet and come together in the interests of the nation.

Jayaraj S, Rajahmundry