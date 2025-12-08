MyVoice: Views of our readers 8th December 2025

Learn from the Bodhi Day message

Bodhi Day (December 8) commemorates the day when Sidhartha Gautham or Buddha attained enlightenment. It is a time for introspection, meditation and a fresh resolution to live by the teachings of Buddha, that guide people to a life of wisdom, compassion and non-attainment. Bodhi Day also highlights the importance of the “noble eightfold path”, which provides a useful manual for moral and intellectual growth. Bodhi Day origins can be traced to over 2,500 years ago in the life of Sidhartha Gautham, prince who gave up his royal existence after seeing human sufferings. He meditated under the Bodhi tree at Bodh Gaya to find a remedy to human sufferings. Buddha taught that there is no path to happiness, which itself is the path.

Dr B Madhusudhan Reddy, Karimnagar.

Goa nightclub fire exposes negligence

North Goa witnessed one of its darkest nights as a devastating fire ripped through a nightclub, claiming 25 innocent lives—most of them labourers who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to keep the establishment running. Six more are battling for survival, bearing the scars of a tragedy that should never have happened. Once again, the causes are painfully familiar: blatant disregard for safety norms, suffocatingly narrow entry and exit points, and a structure reportedly built in violation of regulations. How many more lives must be sacrificed before authorities and owners take responsibility? Every such disaster is followed by promises, condolences and inquiries—yet nothing changes. The flames may have died out in Goa, but the embers of negligence, corruption and apathy continue to burn across the country. It is time for authorities to finally wake up. Mandatory safety audits, strict inspections and ruthless action against violators must begin now—before another preventable tragedy steals more lives.

N Sadhasiva Reddy,Bengaluru-56

Sanchar Saathi boomerangs on Centre

Apropos ‘The Sanchar Saathi episode, which hurt the govt and nation, was avoidable’ (THI Dec 5). The controversy surrounding the government order mandating pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi app in mobile phones meant for the Indian market was eminently avoidable. The slipshod way it was ‘clamped’ is indicative of the Modi government’s much talked-about tendency to snoop on citizens, disregarding their privacy. The opposition, though weak, was able to stall the government’s move through their habitual shouting act. If the government truly intended to safeguard citizens from fraud and sleaze pervading the cyber space, there’s a way to do it and that is through discussion and debate. The one-upmanship intended move has boomeranged on the Union Government.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi

Focus must be on clean energy

The Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh K Vijayanand deserves applause for keeping track of the implementation process of various central government schemes designed for solar power generation. Chief Secretaries of all states should emulate him and expedite the green energy movement in their respective regions. Anantapur district is best suited for maximum production of solar energy and is ideally positioned to become a role model for other districts of India. Participation of people with the support of bureaucrats is essential for popularising production and utilisation of solar energy at a faster pace. Solar power generation at residences in urban centres can boost clean energy across the country.

M V Nagavender Rao,Hyderabad-4

Ramamohan Rao taking right steps

The article “Wings of change: India’s airport boom from 74 to 157 (THI Dec 6” is insightful. It has highlighted National Civil Aviation policy as was envisioned in 2016 by the then Aviation Minister P Ashok Gajapathi Raju. This policy paved the way for the UDAN framework that was aimed at connecting underserved regions and capping air fares at an affordable level. Till then a common man could not even dream of taking a flight even in emergent situations as remained a rich man’s privilege.

K Ramamohan Rao, the incumbent Aviation minister, is carrying forward Raju’s legacy with initiatives like constructing new airports and reviving the dormant ones. At the current pace, India could boast of 350 to 400 airports by 2047. The Minister’s statement that they were contemplating to relaunch the Begumpet airport for passenger flights will be a boon for passengers.

Dinanath Shenolikar,Hyderabad