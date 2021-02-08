MyVoice: Views of our readers 8th February 2021

Enter Sasikala

The arrival of V K Sasikala, affectionately called Chinnamma by her supporters, in Chennai after serving a prison term of four years in a disproportionate assets case is viewed with excited anticipation. Like it or not, Sasikala is an influential figure in Tamil Nadu politics. Her being away from the thick of politics does not seem to have diminished her appeal. She cannot be written off; she is certainly a figure to watch out for in the run-up to the Assembly election. It is a proven fact that she has an instinct for politics and political ambitions and, like her companion and soul-mate J Jayalalithaa, she too has that indefinable something that arouses awe and respect for her in her supporters. Images - Amma and Chinnamma as family at the Poes Garden, Edappadi Palaniswami and others kneeling before Sasikala and Sasikala at Jayalalithaa's resting place and thumping the grave and taking vows - bring to mind the enormous power wielded by Sasikala.

The position of the present crop of AIADMK leaders that there is no place for Sasikala in the party could win her public sympathy, more so when they should be beholden to her. Those who now control the party and run the government were sycophantic when J.Jayalalithaa-V.K.Sasikala pair was at the helm. The coming days will show the role Sasikala plays in Tami Nadu politics and the popular support she manages to garner by virtue of her claim as the legitimate inheritor of Amma's legacy. Viewers of the current political scene in Tamil Nadu are inclined to believe that the DMK-led alliance could romp home in the upcoming Assembly election and V.K.Sasikala could take on the mantle of AIADMK's leadership and reserve it as a viable alternative to its Dravidian counterpart.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Disposing off VSP

The proposal to sell Visakha steel factory is the last straw on the camel's back. The Centre's detours on several fronts with regard to AP is not only deplorable but equally reprehensible. With regard to special status the blame is placed at the doors of Finance Commission and disposal of Visakha steel at NITI Ayog. it is clear that BJP.wants every State under its dispensation failing which the States will have have to pay the price dearly which is incompatible to the federal spirit of the Constitution.

D S P Rao, Kakinada

New deadline to end agitation



Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait seems to have reached the end of the tether in his ongoing agitation against the farm laws. It is apparent that the agitating farmers have no grouse left to substantiate their blind hate against agri bills, which in fact were tailor made by the government to shore up the fortune of farmers in the country to make themselves self-sufficient in all respects in the coming few years as the NDA manifesto proclaimed .

Tikait to speak of October 2 as the deadline, and to think about the future course of action to be taken, sounds ridiculous. To continue the agitation by the farmers' is nothing but an individual searching for something in a dark room about which he is not sure of. It is almost like the farmers' agitation has now hit a roadblock with no clue about the further move to be undertaken as they have nothing conclusively either prove or suggest.

This comes into focus when the Minister for Agriculture, challenged the MPs to come out prove the negative aspects in the agri laws, so that a meaningful and constructive debate in this regard could be possible to help come out of the morass deliberately created by the Opposition, while they have been the initiators, and instrumental for framing the agri bills by the present government at the Centre.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

AP is the loser



The issue of Vizag Steel Plant is gaining momentum reaching the level of one even resigning the post of Member of Legislative Assembly. BJP which gained a lot of confidence to project itself as a viable alternate after its performance in Telangana is caught in a fix. The party was in competition in encashing the damages taking placing in temples and whip the communal sentiments of the people to its political advantage. One of its functionaries even went to the extent of making a call to voters in Tirupati to make their choice between Bible or Bhagavad Gita.

But doing away with PSUs being the main agenda of BJP the party stands as a culprit before the people of Andhra Pradesh, who are already much irritated due to total negligence of the funds starving State. Special Category Status, for which the party supported vehemently while in opposition declined categorically after assuming power, the special fund that was compromisingly agreed upon by TDP was also not given, Steel industry in Kadapa district is yet to see the light of the day, special funds for improving the backward region like Rayalaseema is not considered at all and many more to count upon.

In this background it is not only an embarrassing situation for the BJP but for all those supporting it. In fact, the strength of BJP in the State is the unconditional support extended competitively by all the major parties operating here. Every party has its opportunistic reasons for extending support to BJP. It is said, 'United we Gain'. But it is a case of unitedly losing in AP. Before people react on their own, it is better these political parties ensure their being with the people first.

A G Rajmohan, Anantapur