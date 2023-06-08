MyVoice: Views of our readers 8th June 2023

Time running out to beat plastic evil

Successive governments have been providing only lip service instead of taking concrete measures to stop the use of plastic altogether. Already it is too late to initiate measures, as the pollution caused by plastic is taking a toll on the environment. The observance of World Environment Day would have a meaning only when the authorities succeed in controlling the use of plastic and all other chemicals that are highly risk factors for not only human lives but all the flora and fauna. The western countries have to a great extent succeeded in this regard, but Indians (both the authorities and the people in general) are least bothered as we see plastic litter everywhere. Time for governments to beat pollution by making stricter laws and actually implementing them for better results.

Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada

Dastardly acts of violence by youth

A young boy killed a teenage girl, brutally stabbing her several times and then smashing her with a slab in Delhi a few days ago. Pedestrians and onlookers did not try to stop it. All Indians should hang their heads with shame. It was quite shocking and painful to read the news. The society is spoilt and cruelty at its peak; concern for fellow beings is missing. There is no safety for girls at all and nor is there any fear of punishment. Is it an impact of Indian cinema? Let civil society start a movement - “Beti Bachavo.” If we do not open our eyes and act now, then when? We may have to see worse incidents.

Lakshman Rao Kantamsetti, Visakhapatnam

Early detection of brain tumours vital

It is observed every year on 8 June to raise international public attention to the people that are suffering from serious diseasesand the urgent need for more research. Several events are organised around the world to educate about brain tumours. The theme of World Brain tumour DayWorld Brain tumour Day in 2023 has not been announced yet. Only about one-third of brain tumours are cancerous. But whether they’re cancerous or not, brain tumours can impact brain function. Early detection of brain tumour is vital, as it can accelerate treatment and help lead to morbidity free survival.

J M R Dunga, Amadalavalasa

Why give communal spin on train tragedy?

It is yet to be decided whether Odisha disaster is a human failure or technical failure or because of anti-social elements. No doubt, Central government and Railways are trying their level best to bring accidents to zero per cent rate. Fringe elements are trying to add a communal angle to the tragedy. The Odisha police timely intervened and warned them against giving communal color to the train accident. There are thousands of Muslims working in Railways with great dedication and working hard day and night. I myself am a loco pilot working for 36 years, with great passion and dedication. I was responsible for averting a major train accident in 2011. This type of attributing communal angle pains a lot.

Zakir Hussain, Kazipet

Signal interference a grave safety issue

Signal interlocking has been the most efficient system till date in Indian Railways and all our trains rely on the signals for their routes. Once the route is set for a given train, it runs on the route till the end. The sudden switching of the Coromandel Express to the loop line while the signal is green for the mainline certainly raises suspicions for manual interference of the signal interlocking System. The CBI should be given a free hand to thoroughly investigate the exact cause of the accident. For Opposition leaders, this is not the time to indulge in blame game when the affected need help and relief.

Parimala G Tadas, Hyderabad