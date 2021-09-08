MyVoice: Views of our readers 8th September 2021

Indian cricket 'oval the moon'

India really turned the tables on England, from conceding 99-runs advantage in the first innings to bouncing back in second innings and winning the match with a comfortable margin of 157.runs. It is a memorable triumph indeed for fighters India.

The historical victory at Oval ground after 50 years has added pep to the victory. It is a collective effort by all players ,all contributed with bat in second innings from the solid opening start given by centurion Rohit - Rahul duo and decent contributions from the middle order batsmen and aggressive unexpected pyrotechnics from tail enders made the impossible victory possible.

In this roaring win our bowlers quartet Bumrah,Umesh Yadav,R,Jadeja and Shardul Thakur bowled with clinical accuracy and castled the mighty batting order of England . This test match was full of U-turns and finally the lady luck smiled on Indian team and won much deserving victory under the aggressive stewardship of Virat Kohli.

Rama Krishna M, Kakinada

Team India has learnt the art of winning matches on overseas matches and that is proved once again at the Oval after a remarkable win at Lord's. Thus, the domination and demolition is at its best under Virat Kohli.

As a matter of fact the England team was blown away from its London base in this LV series. Jasprit Bumrah's magic spell turned the tide for tourists and it was refreshing to see the winning ways. This is the first time that Team India is winning two test matches on a tour of England and that too coming from a 14 year old gap.

The Indian team selection as per the situation and the capabilities of players are well and truly exploited at its best to achieve this win. The stupendous win saw India displace Pakistan from the top spot in ICC Test rankings and it is a morale booster for the final test.

C K Subramanian, Navi Mumbai

Taliban and Kashmir

This refers to a letter from G David Milton, on his concerns of Taliban coming to power through barrel of the gun in Afghanistan, to be a threat in Jammu and Kashmir as the new Islamist regime is hand-in-glove with the ruling dispensation in Pakistan to vitiate social and political atmosphere in J&K.

The reader's notion that it is a subversion of truth to claim that peace and tranquillity has to be established in the UT, in the aftermath of abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, as the state is bifurcated into two Union Territories, is biased and unrealistic.

The UTs are definitely witnessing relative calm and peace, and it is divine providence that this process is in force for the past two years, paving the way for more developmental activities of the regions. The separatist groups and the Pak proxies in J&K are now rendered ineffective as a result.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Saffron sweep

The BJP pulled its weight in the elections to three municipal corporations of North Karnataka, sweeping Belgavi and retaining Hubballi-Dharwad. The saffron party may come to power in Kalaburagi also despite not having a majority.

Belgavi, where elections were fought on party symbols for the first time, saw the BJP winning 35 out of the 58 seats. In the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation election, the BJP fell short of the magic number but has the backing of three MLAs, two MLCs and an MP.

In Kalaburagi, the JD(S) emerged kingmaker with just four seats, and the BJP will be hoping that it gets the former's backing to take control.

N J Ravi Chander, Bengaluru

Let's still stay safe

This has reference to your thought provoking editorial ' Festivals upon us : Prioritise precautions' (September 7). Pertaining to safety and accident prevention there are two most important, must practice, acronyms - ABC and NTC. ABC means 'Always Be Careful' and NTC means 'Never Take a Chance'.

Now they are to be applied strictly to stop the spread of Covid pandemic, not only in celebrating festivals, avoid gatherings in public places. Minimize or even avoid social functions. If your close relative or friend did not invite you for a family function, do not get angry, but instead, thank him in silence.

Besides vaccination, combating the third wave of pandemic is in our hands following the Covid protocols, without taking any chance, knowingly or unknowingly.

G V N Murthy, Hyderabad

Boozers on a ride

The Kerala Government is exploring possibilities to open Revco (Beverages Corporation) outlets in the terminal complexes of the state's public transport, KSRTC.

The government must get its priorities right with regard to KSRTC stations, the conditions of which are worse than cowsheds.

These stations badly merit a facelift, starting with toilets. Beverages can surely wait.

Dr George Jacob, Kochi.