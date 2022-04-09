MyVoice: Views of our readers 9th April 2022

KCR, Guv should bury the hatchet

Apropos "TS failed in curbing drug menace: Guv" (THI, 08.04.22). This news item tells us the rift between CM KCR and the Governor is very intense. Both of them have been at loggerheads since the latter had rejected the candidature of Koushik Reddy who was recommended by the state of Telangana as MLC under the Governor's quota.

With this the former got disappointed and took a u-turn in case of honouring the Governor as per the protocols. Now, the issue said to be the discord between the CM and the governor has fallen into the hands of Central Home Minister Amit Shah. Both of them should have amiably and amicably settled the issues by themselves by using their vast experience as administrators.

Both positions- CM and Governor- are the responsible positions as both of them are the very first citizens of the respective state. Thus, both of them should elevate the status of their positions by working for the welfare of their respective state's people, instead of fighting with each other over trivial things. Mutual understanding and mutual cooperation between two people shall increase respect between any two parties is a common answer known.

Dr Venkat Avula, Hyderabad

There has been a hue and cry as to why some Governors are not respected. As long as Guvs uphold the decency and decorum they command respect but if they act as agents of the Centre they get in to unhealthy controversy to the extent that even minimum protocol is not adhered to.

In composite AP the then Guv Kumudben Joshi became a household name and was well respected and loved and when she was leaving the state relinquishing the Guv's post. She returned from the airport due to a technical snag and she as well as the then CM's kith and kin and the people were in tears that she'd be spending a little more time here.

I still recollect such fond memories by virtue of her universal qualities adored by one and all no matter who appointed her. Here in Hyderabad a lady Guv feels odd or rather disrespected or dejected must be an eye- opener.

Dr T Ramadas, Visakhapatnam

This refers to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan pleading with the Centre to strengthen Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Hyderabad to effectively check the growing drug menace that TS is witnessing of late, even as drug peddlers are being arrested by the police. The grapevine has it that more than ten times of confiscated narcotics are entering the retail outlets, compared to the seizures.

It is generally observed that states having liberal booze laws pave the way for the increased drug use, making it easier for the bootleggers to have a free run under various disguises to hoodwink the law. Stringent punishment to drug users must be earmarked, along with providers to curb the menace that is fast catching up on youth and college going children who want escape from the drudgery of daily grind.

K V Raghuram, Wayanad

Plight of farmers terrible

Every government talks about the farmers' situation and makes assurance to change the scenario for them but after coming to power the promises and assurance are pushed to the back burner. Many bills and schemes were proposed time to time to improve the condition of farmers livelihood and productivity but many of them have failed after its implementation due to improper planning and inadequate research over agricultural actual needs and farmers' valid wants.

Many decades have gone but there is no major reform for farmers to improve their pathetic condition and enhance their scale of productivity. Many protests have happened in past and going on present due to unexpected and unethical moves taken by governments which forcefully turn farmers into protesters and agitators unwillingly for their survival and genuine demands.

Bishal Kumar Saha, Murshidabad

US can't bully India

India's foreign policy, in crucial times, is always guided by its non-alignment stance. She stood her firm ground in spite of the present long drawn Russia versus Ukraine war.. The US has once again vindicated its big brother attitude towards India by warning of "consequences" on its stand in this conflict.. It is time the US sheds its intimidating tactics towards a fast growing third world country like India and realises its importance in the comity of nations.

Seshagiri Row Karry, Hyderabad

Lanka a case study for India

The economic situation in Sri Lanka is due to several inappropriate decisions taken by their Cabinet and Prime Minister. India will also have to take a lesson from this. The increasing debt burden at the national level and also at the state levels is not only increasing the inflation but is also making the life of the common man difficult and miserable . And unfair decisions will leave no stone unturned to make us like Sri Lanka. Be alert in time and take appropriate decisions in public interest, only then something good will happen.

Dr T Mahadev Rao, Visakhapatnam