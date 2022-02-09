MyVoice: Views of our readers 9th February 2022

Take Ramanuja's teachings far and wide

Establishing the statue of Sri Ramanujacharya is a welcome one. He is a spiritual revolutionary. He tried to bring spirituality to the doorsteps of common people.No doubt,he was the first social reformer not only in India but also in the world,as he taught equality centuries ago. Apart from establishing his statue, govts and spiritual leaders must try to take his teachings to the people in the form of books,telecasting his life on television and making his ideology a part in school syllabus.

Due to his ardent efforts, irrespective of caste all sections of people started entering temples.Even today we are witnessing honour killings, communal riots in society. So his teachings are need of the hour. That is why the statue is rightly deserves the name 'The statue of equality.'His motto 'All Universe is One Family' was an inspiration for mankind.

Propagating how he strained every nerve through out his life for bringing equality among the people,we can the problems that are plaguing the society. His life is truly inspiring and essential to make people know his life in these times as he liberated millions of people with his indefatigable efforts from social,cultural,gender,educational and economic discrimination.

K Manoj Kumar, Huzurabad, Karimnagar

One nation, one syllabus



Please implement urgently one nation, one fees, one syllabus standardisation (in India). Separate digital or online schools and colleges save expenses (money) on various rents, transport, infrastructure, more of staff etc. Thus digitally, reduction of fees is possible (to help the students of poor and the middle class families).

Entire nation having one syllabus ensures students from families of regular transfers, will not be affected. Will it help the morale of students if marks of Hindi and regional languages are not-counted / not included in the report card (at least to students of the other region)? Should focus be more on scientific subjects? Educational experts must discuss this.

Sahasra Nivriti Vislesha, Secunderabad

Congress should set its house in order



Such a fierce speech by a PM against main opposition party in a parliamentary democracy is a rare phenomena and the opposition party staged walkout which was also not appropriate and should have faced suçh situation bravely. Cong party itself accepted many times that imposition of emergency was a wrong step taken by the party. About the Sikh riots in 1984 many Cong leaders had already accepted the wrong doing by their leaders.

It is well known fact that in the party family politics is prevalent and it is clear from the ticket distribution in the present assembly elections. For exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir, Congress as well as state-centric politicians had accepted number of times that they could not handle the situation properly and at present they are still living in tents or temporarily built houses .

PM also reiterated the schemes of infrastructure and other social schemes which are successfully running in the country. Congress is out of power in Tamil Nadu since 1962 and in Bengal since 1972 and in many states party is out of power since long from many states. Cong party should rethink on the points raised in Rajya Sabha and in strong democratic country like India opposition has major role to play and for that party should frame new strategy to revive the party and for the last two consecutive terms party could not win enough seats to get status of opposition leader. Party should set its house in order and organisational elections should be held to infuse new energy among the ground level workers.

Yash Pal Ralhan, Jalandhar

Frosty ties continue with China



India decided to boycott the Winter Olympics hosted by China diplomatically when it was reported that a PLA soldier involved in the clashes with Indian troops in the Galwan Valley would participate in the opening ceremony. When India did not send any diplomats to participate in the Winter Olympics opening ceremony, China responded that New Delhi should not make a "politicised interpretation" of the participation of a Chinese soldier involved in the clashes with Indian troops at the Galwan Valley as a torch bearer.

India had announced that its top diplomat in China would participate neither in the opening nor the closing ceremonies of the Winter Olympics. India took the decision in the wake of Chinese state media report that a PLA regiment commander who was injured in the clashes in the Galwan Valley was part of the Winter Olympics torch relay. India strongly criticised the decision taken by China and pointed out that it was an attempt by China to politicise an event like Olympics. However, in China's view, the torchbearers of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are broadly representative and meet the selection standards. A Chinese official said that India should not misinterpret the situation.

It must be remembered that India had lost 20 soldiers in the clashes in the Galwan Valley in the standoff between the two militaries at Eastern Ladakh. China had lost 40 soldiers in the clashes but it has not admitted it yet. In spite of disengagement at a few points, the standoff continues in many areas along the LAC in Ladakh. Despite several rounds of military and diplomatic talks, the conflicts between the two armies continue.

Venu G S, Kollam