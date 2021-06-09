MyVoice: Views of our readers 9th May 2021

A case of double standards

Apropos the letter of Mr Vinay Bhushan B (THI dt. 8.6.21). The author is right in asserting that IYR is not objective because he is after power if not pelf. IVR had the distinction of being the first Chief Secretary of the residual state of Andhra Pradesh and we shall assume this was based purely on his merits. Later as he retired he was appointed as chairman of a nascent corporation which again is a first.

For reasons known only to him and the then CM, he was unceremoniously sacked from this post in no time. It is in the public domain that he aspired for this position pre retirement. Since then he was a caustic critic of Mr. Chandra Babu and delivered innumerable innuendos at the shortcomings of the former CM.

It raises a question as to how his flawless impeccable standards in rendering services as a Chief Secretary prevented him in pointing out these very shortcomings at that point of time. It is crystal clear that he is a beneficiary of pre and post retirement from the political government of that time. Alas, he does not include this fact in presenting his own credentials. Besides he confirms that as of now he subscribes to the ideology of BJP (which many consider as Right).

It is but specious argument of IVR -as to what course courts will take, in deciding the protocol precedence whether All India Service rules or Disaster Management Act with respect to the disobedience of West Bengal Chief Secretary for he is guilty of intransigence of his own credentials. His very article is a harakiri.

Yaddanapudi Srinivas, Secunderabad

Why discriminate against Malayalam?

Delhi government's G.B. Pant Hospital, which stoked controversy after it issued a circular asking its nursing staff not to speak in Malayalam language while on duty has revoked its controversial circular after protests from senior Congress leaders. The nurses in the hospital were barred from speaking in Malayalam language and were directed to speak only in Hindi or English as maximum patients and colleagues do not know this language and feel helpless causing a lot of inconvenience. The circular has drawn sharp criticism from some of the senior Congress leaders. After protests from senior Congress leaders, the hospital authorities eventually withdrew the order of forbidding the nurses conversing from Malayalam language after immense backlash from Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, both of whom are parlaimentarians from Kerala.

Malayalam is as Indian as any other Indian language. How can hospital's nursing superintendent issue such discriminatory circular to the nursing staff without instructions from hospital administration. Is speaking in Malayalam another language discrimination? Many nurses at various hospitals across the country, hail from Kerala, with Malayalam being their native language. This is a totally bizarre and unconstitutional and violation of the basic human rights of Indian citizens.

K S Rao, Thane

Modi government needs to be complimented for accepting it's mistakes gracefully and deciding to take over vaccine procurement. Opposition parties are also need to be congratulated for displaying rare unity with out which the centre might not have reversed it's earlier decision (Free vax jab for all : PM, June 8). The entire episode clearly displays the power of democracy. Now priority of parties should be speedy implementation of vaccination. This is because "none of us will be safe until everyone is safe".

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao, Hyderabad