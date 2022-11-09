MyVoice: Views of our readers 9th November 2022

TRS bypoll victory not sensational

The TRS has certainly achieved a 'physical victory' in winning Munugode bypoll but then all in all it also should realise that there is a change in the minds of the voters favouring BJP, especially keeping in view the year 2024 elections. The TS CM announcing 'freebies' and 'funds' in the election meetings has clearly exposed the truth that he would do anything for capturing votes. Money, liquor were openly offered to the voters by different parties, reminding one of the sensational 'note for vote' episode earlier involving Revanth Reddy, the Congress leader. A nearly 90% voter turnout has assertively given its verdict but it is definitely not a sensational victory of the TRS but certainly a morale boosting fight by the BJP.

Katuru Durga Prasad Rao, Hyderabad

Hans editorial "A sweet win, but many bitter lessons" (November 7) aptly warned both pink and saffron parties that neither of them has the right to destroy the democratic fabric of the country to win elections. It is also a redundancy to say our democratic fabric has already been torn into pieces by our politicians unmindful of priorities of public welfare.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad

Voters have proved that they may be willing to accept all inducements viz.,money, liquor and biryani (MLB) uniformly from all the major parties but press the button of their own volition, and that is the magic of Indian democracy. The result is that it is the victory of voters but it is high time that they become qualitative by throwing back MLB on the faces of all such candidates who depend on these inducements. That is the only way we can have 'Swachh Bharat', politically speaking.

D Nagarjuna, Hyderabad

The BJP won four out of seven Assembly bypolls held across six States, for which results were declared. It also registered its presence in Telangana's Munugodu Assembly seat, where it lost to the TRS but still managed to get over 39 percent of votes, pushing the Congress to the third position. These results should surely worry the Congress, which currently is the key Opposition party, which is finding it to stage a comeback despite trying hard with the Bharat Jodo movement.

C K Ramani Dorai Suresh, Ghaziabad

Drug addiction: Parents' role critical



An MBA student from Hyderabad was apprehended for peddling chocolates laced with drugs. Adolescence and transition to adulthood are times characterised by experimenting lifestyles and self-choice making, at times tempting them to get involved in illegitimate practices. Even small degrees of substance abuse can have 'life changing' consequences, making them fall asleep at the wheel. So, parents should educate their children about smoking, alcohol and drugs to prevent them from falling into the drug maze.

Ramala Divya, Hyderabad

Whither accountability?



Mishaps go on happening in our country: bore well deaths, pothole deaths, hoarding deaths, gas leak deaths, fire accidents, scams, rapes and failure of banks etc. But we do not take them seriously. We do not punish the culprits seriously. The mishaps repeat. There is no safety and security for the citizens and their hard-earned money, too. We need to have a law to fix accountability in all such cases.

KL Rao, Visakhapatnam

Two faces of the same coin



Recently GST Council's Law Committee talked with technical domain specialists about the definitions of "games of skill" and "games of chance." As per my opinion, the GST of 28% must be the same for both games since games of skill and games of chance are two sides of the same coin. They don't have much difference. More than a year ago, many states argued for a reduced tax rate on online games that demand skill. They believe skill-based games shouldn't be treated equally with chance-based ones. Policy level clarity from the GST Council is the need of the hour.

Vijay Kumar H K, Raichur

Conditional nod for RSS too harsh

The Madras High Court granted permission to RSS with riders for conducting route marches, which irked RSS and resulted in cancellation of the proposed March. RSS, which decided to go for an appeal in Supreme Court on the plea that it holds a clean record of holding route march in a peaceful and organised manner has a valid point. Since no such conditions were laid down to organisations and parties who have a history of damaging public and private properties and indulging in violent activities in the past, the specific conditions laid down for RSS route march appear to be too harsh and biased.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad