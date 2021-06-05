PM versus CMs: An undesirable trend in recent politics

This has reference to 'Modi, Didi should rise above petty politicking', by V Ramu Sarma. It is vital to know who is indulging in petty politics, when we try to discuss the issue, which is the hot topic in the media, and a handy tool for the Opposition, to come in support of Mamata Banerjee.

People know the tantrums and needless ego played out the Chief Minister of West Bengal on every occasion when is closeted with the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. It is clear that Mamata Banerjee is in no mood to have any one as her equal in WB, let alone an individual who is unquestionably superior and powerful in national terms as PM Modi.

Mamata Banerjee is embroiled in the pure politics of West Bengal, rather than viewing WB as one of the states of the country, and her relevant and legitimate status as CM. Didi is behaving like a queen of an independent kingdom, when the British were conquering in a phased manner, to gain foothold in the country.

This mentality on her part is fraught with several shortcomings. Her zeal and open support to the minority is a serious cause for concern. The killings of BJP workers by the TMC supporters are an unmissable demonstration in this regard. The recently established facts that Mamata Banerjee gave tickets to immigrants and Bangladesh and Rohingyas, by faking their identities, and many of them having been elected in the Assembly elections in WB is a serious cause for concern.

There seems to be Didi's direct involvement in this case, in association with her trusted lieutenants, in arranging for birth certificate, Aadhaar and ration card to show them as Indian, while they are not.

The ego tantrums being enacted by Mamata Banerjee will bring her own ruin politically as this trend keeps on growing in the times to come; and more and more of trusted cronies will get disgusted with her style of functioning as happened in the last elections, when several leaders of TMC openly criticised the highhanded arrogance of Didi in running the party and the state, to join BJP, and many such candidates won the election on BJP ticket.

The present trend of mentality by Mamata Banerjee will pose questions about loyalty to the country as her actions and comments are always in support of the anti-Indians elements, be it anti-CAA agitation, J&K issue, irrational farmers agitation. Didi must first learn to be inclusive in terms of the pan India scenario, to effectively assert her individual position as a reliable, true Indian.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad

What is there in a name averred the bald, Willliam Shakespeare and we have the classic case of rose smelling the same whatever name you call it. Intriguingly this does not hold good in the recent tussle between the PM and a CM of the Union of India. Look at the names..... Mamata (compassion) Banerjee has taken on Narendra (Ruler of humans) Modi figuratively as well as literally in the recent case of Yaas devastation. Lo and behold, the name in the news is Alapan (musical scale) Bandyopadhyay. The name Alapan or Alapana in musicology is the beginning of a rendition giving an insight to the mood of the artiste.

Normally it begins with a slow raga and is taken to its crescendo by the end of the concert. Are we witnessing a long drawn concert to be played for next three years in the greatest and largest democratic play called Lok Sabha Elections 2024? The first salvo is fired by West Bengal CM who has a record of auctioning her art works for ridiculous sums in the recent past. And her rival, our current PM - obviously is another dramatis personae who is a consummate artist of the masses. Let's sit back, watch the show and enjoy it, folks.

Yaddanapudi Srinivas, Secunderabad

The hot topic of this week "Modi,Didi should rise above politicking" by Ramu Sarma (June 5) must have heated the heads of those worrying on the ongoing prestigious problems between Modi Didi self- aggrandisement. Both are heads of state and central governments holding utmost responsibility and answerability to the people in a democratic set up like India.

The conspicuous absence by CM Mamata Benergee from a prearranged meeting by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get first hand direct information on Yaas cyclone havoc is premeditated plan and it certainly amounts to deriliction of her duty and disrespecting head of the Union Government. Later no desiderata can be applied and of course that did not take place. I remember that Modi as CM of Gujarat wantonly did not attend a meeting arranged by PM Manmohan Singh in 2013. Is it a retreat to Modi by Mamata? Upon transfer of CM's Chief Secretary to Centre, he defied the order and resigned. This is on advice of Mamata and she appointed him as Advisor as rules cannot object for this act.

It is undoubtedly an indigestible fact for BJP to have lost in the assembly elections despite tremendous poll campaigns by most of top BJP cadre which was crushed under Mamata's wheel chair. In politics anything may happen. Did not BJP win against UPA led by Congress party in 2014 and steadily retain power in 2019 in the face of weakened Congress party and leadership? Till date Indian National Congress never tried to convalesce from its lost glory as unity and integrity is the biggest lapse in it. BJP and Modi cannot be replaced in near sight. Chandrababu Naidu moved earth and heaven to fight with BJP in 2019 and experienced a miserable defeat.

Many suggestions poured out from Modi's Mann-ki-baat and how many issues he touched in them is open to all. His air of regime is blowing strong waves inspite of falling rating number internationally and mismanagement in tackling Covid-19 pandemic.

Sarkaria commission's report on Centre-State relations is safely stored in library. The Union-State administrative relations are so organised in India to enable the Union to exercise considerable control over the administrative machinery of the state. At the same time states should not be ignored on the issues of genuine in nature. Centre is not a myth and parental care on states is a must.

Dr NSR Murthy, Secunderabad