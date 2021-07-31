Shameful state of affairs in Kerala

This refers to the editorial 'Excellent SC judgement on Kerala lawmakers'. When, lawmakers become deliberate, wanton and determined lawbreakers as happened in Kerala Assembly in 2015, at the time of budget presentation, during the UDF's rule, by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), shook the conscience of the nation.

People had no clue as to how these erring individuals could be tamed. The Supreme Court, the other day, categorically ruled that the six MLAs accused of vandalism must be prosecuted for breaching the limits of decency and they shall not be covered under the immunity provided to them. They should have utilised these immunity advantages for useful, constructive purposes, in discharging their function as lawmakers, without fear or favour in the national interest.

Genesis to the event is the rejection of the State's petition to quash the complaint against the delinquent lawmakers, on an order, in this regard by the Chief Judicial Magistrate at Thiruvananthapuram, and the final stamp of approval for prosecution given by the Kerala High Court and the Supreme Court. The accused MLAs – two of them are in the present LDF government as ministers; and the Opposition is demanding their resignation, is a legitimate demand that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan must not shy away from considering.

The country is witnessing such scenes of unruly behaviour enacted by the Opposition in the Parliament for the past one week, bringing the activities to a standstill. This amounts to an enormous waste of taxpayer's money, at a time when the Opposition can pave the way for a meaningful dialogue, debate and discussion, on all contentious issues that the Centre is ready to debate; without any need for the Opposition indulging in rowdyism and unparliamentary behaviour.

— K V Raghuram, Wayanad