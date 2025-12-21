The charm of decorating Christmas crib at home

The celebration for Christmas is on and as a lover of Christmas I enjoy the cosmopolitan atmosphere it brings along. In the past, I was able to make my presence felt on the eve of Christmas by making an extensive coverage of the events before and after the festival.

I was very much impressed by the crib set up in Ghaziabad Holy Child Church. I was able to get a close look and take a snap for posting in FB and news dailies.

One of the newspapers in Pune selected my photo of the crib as one of the best and I feel proud to be an Indian. I always believe and work for unity in diversity. Last year's Christmas left lasting impression on me, and I am working on similar coverage this year also.

CK Ramanathan, Ghaziabad