TS govt must come clean on Medigadda charges

The report of the Central Panel on Medigadda is on expected lines and the reaction of BRS, too, is on the same expected lines. All concerned in Telangana State are playing political games and this Medigadda issue has become a tool for the opposition to take on the ruling party.

Kaleshwaram is not a national project, yet a central panel jumped in with lightning speed only to find fault with the State government in this regard. And the State government is placing the onus on the L&T which had the project constructed while the Congress is fishing in troubled waters.

For five years the project has been providing service to the irrigation sector in addition to drinking water. The sinking of piers according to knowledgeable sources could be due to defects in the concrete works at ground level, which means there is something more than meets the eye. L&T is a reputed construction company but then there is no guarantee that its reputation could be 'used' to make some fast bucks. As such, the State government which has the sole responsibility on the project should come clean instead of beating around the bush and further messing up the entire episode.

– Govardhana Myneedu, Vijayawada.