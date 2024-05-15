  • Menu
Nandi idol vandalized in search of treasure

Nandi idol vandalized in search of treasure
Giddalur: Treasure hunters damaged the Nandi idol at the historical Mokhsagundeswara Swamy temple in the Mokshagundam village in the Bestavaripet...

Giddalur: Treasure hunters damaged the Nandi idol at the historical Mokhsagundeswara Swamy temple in the Mokshagundam village in the Bestavaripet mandal, and removed it from its place to find treasures beneath it, if any.

According to the locals, a group of people entered the unguarded temple on the midnight of May 12, Sunday and dug in the temple premises. As part of the treasure hunt in the famous and age-old temple, the treasure hunters broke the Nandi idol and unearthed it from its sacred place.

The priest who returned to the temple on Monday morning observed the pits and vandalized Nandi idol. He immediately alerted the locals and complained to the police. The Bestavaripet police registered a case and are investigating it.

