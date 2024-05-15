Delhi Hospitals Receive Bomb Threat Emails: Security Measures Intensified

Four hospitals in Delhi, namely Deepchand Bandhu Hospital, Dada Dev Hospital, Hedgewar Hospital, and Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, were targeted with bomb threat emails on Tuesday. This incident occurred just two days after similar threats were sent to 20 hospitals, the airport, and the Northern Railways' CPRO office in the capital. Authorities confirmed that no suspicious items were discovered following extensive searches.

Delhi Fire Service officials received reports of bomb threat emails from these hospitals. Subsequently, specialized teams, including bomb disposal units, fire department personnel, and local law enforcement, promptly mobilized to conduct thorough searches. The flurry of calls began at 10:45 am, with each hospital reporting the threats at different intervals throughout the morning.

According to VK Sharma, a security officer at Hedgewar Hospital, despite comprehensive checks conducted by the police and bomb disposal units, no alarming items were found. The threat emails were received by hospital staff, marking the fourth instance of such threats within the past month, which have also targeted educational institutions.

This incident follows a similar pattern observed two days earlier, where Indira Gandhi International Airport and several government hospitals received bomb threats via email. The Delhi Police initiated investigations into these threats, which also targeted Burari Government Hospital and Mangolpuri's Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

Moreover, a list of targeted hospitals includes Dada Dev Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital, Hindu Rao Hospital, and Aruna Asaf Ali Government Hospital. Despite the extensive checks, the Ministry of Home Affairs deemed the threats as hoaxes.

Furthermore, additional hospitals such as Guru Nanak Dev Eye Hospital and Gramin Swastha Prashikshan Sansthan were also subjected to police scrutiny due to the receipt of threatening emails. Similarly, the CPRO building in Connaught Place underwent inspection, although nothing suspicious was detected.

In response to the threat email received by Indira Gandhi International Airport, Deputy Commissioner of Police Usha Rangnani confirmed the implementation of heightened security measures. Legal actions were initiated, and thorough searches were conducted, but no suspicious items were found at the airport premises.