Allu Arjun says he went to Nandyal to support his friend

Vijayawada: Following registration of a case against him for allegedly violating the model code of conduct in the run-up to Lok Sabha polls for his controversial visit to Nandyal before polling, Telugu actor Allu Arjun on Tuesday said he went to the Nandyal district to support his friend and YSRCP candidate for Nandyal Assembly constituency Silpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy but he is isn’t affiliated to any political party.

On May 11, the ‘Pushpa’ star waved to a large crowd from a balcony with the YSRCP candidate and also posted a message on X supporting him. Police registered a case against the ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ star on the same day under IPC Section 188.

Arjun said he remains neutral and supports ‘my people’ including Jana Sena Party founder and actor-uncle Pawan Kalyan, regardless of their political affiliations.

“Firstly, I want to clarify that I’m not affiliated with any political party. I remain neutral and support my people, regardless of their political affiliations. This includes my uncle Pawan Kalyan, whom I’ll always stand by, along with my friend Ravi and my father-in-law, Reddy,” the actor said in a statement.

The National Award winner, who cast his vote in Hyderabad on Monday, said he went to Nandyal district to support his friend Ravi.

“I made a promise to my friend, Ravi, to support him, but I couldn’t fulfil it last time. To keep my word, this time I went to Nandyal to support him,” he further said. In a post on X on May 11, Arjun thanked the people of Nandyal for a ‘warm reception’.

“Thank you, Silpa Ravi Reddy (YSRCP candidate) garu, for the hospitality. Wishing you the very best in the elections and beyond. You have my unwavering love and support,” he had posted.

Jana Sena, TDP and BJP are NDA alliance partners, who are taking on Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP in the elections.