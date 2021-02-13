Uncontrolled exodus from Trinamool

The list of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders quitting the party just got a tad longer when it's Rajya Sabha member Dinesh Trivedi announced during the proceedings announced that he is quitting his seat as per the voice of his soul who instructed him that if you cannot do anything for others then it is better to quit.

Will this dramatic resignation prove to be a setback for state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee especially just a few days before the announcement of the Legislative Assembly elections? The issue is that this incident is definitely not a celebratory factor at this hour. Undoubtedly this is a loss.



But how much impact can it have? Now it is just a wait and watch situation. Prior to Trivedi a number of leaders had resigned from the party including Rajib Banerjee, Sovan Chatterjee, Suvendu Adhikari and Laxmi Rattan Shukla.

Nevertheless BJP will utilise this resignation to combat the 'outsider' issue. Trivedi's personal relations with PM and HM are well known. Causing defections, sometimes en masse, make it easy to win a state election and the BJP is doing just that. Only the time will tell whether it is going to be good or bad for the country.

— Yash Pal Ralhan, Jalandhar