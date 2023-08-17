Live
5 firemen injured in Delhi factory blaze
Highlights
New Delhi: Five firemen were injured in a blast at a chemical factory in Delhi which was triggered due to a fire at the establishment, a top official said on Thursday.
Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Director, Atul Garg said that on Wednesday at 10.56 p.m., a call regarding the blaze at the factory was recieved following which 30 fire tenders were rushed to the Bawana Industrial Area.
"While the firemen were engaged in dousing the flames, a chemical tank suddenly exploded due to which wall and gate collapsed and five personnel got injured," said Garg.
"They were taken to Maharshi Balmiki hospital and were given first aid."
The injured firemen were identified as Dharamveer, Ajeet, Narender, Jaiveer and Vikas.
