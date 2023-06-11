AAP To Hold A Mega Rally At Central Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan Today

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold a mega rally at central Delhi's historic Ramlila Maidan in its first significant public display of opposition to the Union government's ordinance on services in Delhi. According to party leaders, nearly one lakh people from Delhi are anticipated to attend the event, which will be attended by AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his Punjabi counterpart Bhagwant Mann, party MPs and MLAs, and other top leaders of the party.



According to a party official with knowledge of the plans for the rally, all party MLAs and council members have been instructed to organise supporters for the event from their various constituencies. According to the leader who asked to remain unnamed, the rally is set to begin at 10am, and CM Kejriwal would likely speak at the gathering at 12noon.

Gopal Rai, the convener of the AAP's Delhi chapter, met with party leaders on Friday to go over rally preparations. He urged them to attend the rally and noted that the party has held multiple meetings at the grass-roots level, including door-to-door campaigns around the city to inform residents of the ordinance and how it impacts their lives.

The ordinance added a number of new clauses to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act, 1991, reinstating the LG's supreme authority in deciding whether to transfer or post bureaucrats to different departments under the control of Delhi's elected government.

According to sources, several initiaves had been taken to ensure that the rally took place smoothly without interrupting people's schedule. Measures have been taken to provide shade and air conditioning at the event site. Due to the 'Maha Rally' by the Aam Aadmi Party, which is anticipated to draw a sizable throng and be attended by several VIPs, the Delhi Traffic Police has made preparations in central Delhi on Sunday. Additionaly, The Delhi traffic Police has made particular plans and limits for the day in order to guarantee efficient traffic flow and the security of the attendees.

Meanwhile, to build resistance to the ordinance before it is presented to the Parliament, Kejriwal has met with opposition leaders around the nation. The leader of AAP has met with the chief ministers of West Bengal, MK Stalin of Tamil Nadu, Nitish Kumar and Tejashvi of Bihar, Hemant Soren of Jharkhand, Sharad Pawar of the NCP, and Uddhav Thackeray of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav).

However, despite the fact that the Supreme Court's May 11 ruling found no justification for a 2015 notification from the Centre removing "services" (as defined in Entry 41 of List II of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India) from the purview of the elected government in the national capital, the ordinance seeks to give this notification statutory protection by adding it as Section 3A of the Amendment Act.