Meghalaya cleared Rs 268 crore as land compensation for highway projects: Deputy CM

Shillong: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong, on Thursday stated that land compensation amounting to more than Rs 268 crore has been processed and disbursed for National Highway construction projects in North Garo Hills and East Garo Hills districts.

Replying to a question in the State Assembly, Tynsong said compensation has been paid to a total of 2,414 beneficiaries across the two districts.

In North Garo Hills, 187 beneficiaries have received compensation amounting to Rs 43,96,924, while in East Garo Hills, a much larger sum of Rs 225,13,52,897.31 has been disbursed to 2,227 beneficiaries.

The Deputy Chief Minister stated that the compensation package covers landowners whose land, structures, trees and crops were affected due to the National Highway projects.

He added that the process has largely been completed and handed over to the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to facilitate construction work.

Raising a supplementary question, Kharkutta MLA Rupert Momin pointed out that while several beneficiaries who received compensation were satisfied and had utilised the funds to purchase land or construct houses, many others with valid land documents were still excluded from the compensation list.

He sought clarity on whether such families could reapply and be considered for compensation.

Responding to the concern, Tynsong said that nearly 93 to 94 per cent of the land compensation process has already been completed.

However, he acknowledged that grievances persist in a few stretches where landowners are dissatisfied with the assessment carried out by the district administration.

“In North Garo Hills, only four cases remain unresolved. Three cases are currently under consideration by the arbitrator, while one case involves a dispute among landowners,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He expressed confidence that these issues would be resolved in the near future.

Tynsong further clarified that landowners who are dissatisfied with the compensation rates determined by the district authorities have the right to submit a petition. Such cases, he said, would be addressed by a government-notified arbitrator in accordance with existing provisions.



