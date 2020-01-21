REC extends CSR support to provide job-oriented training in UP

New Delhi: REC Limited, A Government of India Navratna Enterprise has committed financial assistance to the tune of 1.54 crore under its CSR initiative to Matrix Society for Social Service (MASS) to provide job-oriented skill development training to a 1000 number of people belonging to economically weaker section in Mirzapur district, Uttar Pradesh over a duration of 18 months through its CSR arm, REC Foundation.



The main objective of the project is to enhance the employability of the poor and the deprived youth by imparting vocational and skill training.

The Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) in this regard was executed between REC Foundation and MASS in New Delhi on 16th January, 2020. S N Srinivas, CEO, REC Foundation, on behalf of REC Foundation and Dr R. K. Singh, President, MASS, on behalf of MASS signed the Memorandum of Agreement in the presence of Ajoy Choudhary, ED (CSR), REC Limited and other officials of REC.

About the Company:

REC Limited (formerly Rural Electrification Corporation Limited) is a Navratna NBFC and Infrastructure Finance Company (IFC) focusing on Power Sector Financing and Development across India.

It provides financial assistance to state electricity boards, state governments, central/state power utilities, independent power producers, rural electric cooperatives and private sector utilities.

Its business activities involve financing projects in the complete power sector value chain; different type of projects includes Generation, Transmission, Distribution Projects and Renewable Energy projects