Live
- Power tariff : Kollu Ravindra accuses AP government of looting people
- Vijayawada: Industry-Academia Dialogue Conclave held at SRM
- Supriya Sule, Praful Patel new working presidents of NCP
- We’ll see as we go along, Puri on petrol prices
- Visakhapatnam: Make use of technology to benefit planet
- Telangana Congress to study winning chances every 15 days in Assembly segments
- Hyderabad : Telangana Run tomorrow, traffic restrictions in city
- Hyderabad: Niranjan Reddy terms it Delhi-scripted meet
- Kanna Lakshminarayana slams power cuts, tariff hike
- KA Paul urges KCR to join hands
We’ll see as we go along, Hardeep Singh Puri on petrol prices
New Delhi: Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday that oil companies will be in a position to look at the issue of reducing petrol and...
New Delhi: Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday that oil companies will be in a position to look at the issue of reducing petrol and diesel prices if the international crude cost remains stable and these firms have a good next quarter.
The Narendra Modi-led government has ensured that there is no rise in oil prices since April 2022, the BJP leader said and noted that it will make certain that consumers suffer no hardship. Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here to mark the Modi government's nine years in power, Purisaid he was not in a position to make an announcement on the issue. "As we go along we will see what can be done," the minister said. He said state-run oil marketing companies did "okay" in the last quarter. "They have recovered some of their losses. They have been very good corporate citizens. As we go along we will see what can be done," he said.