Jio’s Special Prepaid Plans for IPL 2025: Stream Matches on JioHotstar with Extra Data

The 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has started, and generating a lot of excitement among cricket fans in India. All IPL matches are being streamed exclusively on the new OTT platform, JioHotstar. To bring the game close to fans, Jio has introduced special prepaid plans that offer access to JioHotstar along with additional data.

Jio has unveiled various prepaid plans for different users. The most affordable option is the ₹100 Add-on Plan, which offers 5GB of data for 90 days. However, it doesn't include voice or SMS services, but it’s perfect for users who already have a Jio plan and just want to stream IPL matches on JioHotstar.

For more data, Jio offers the ₹195 Cricket Data Pack, which provides 15GB of data for 90 days. It also doesn’t include voice or SMS benefits. The ₹949 Comprehensive Plan is the best value for people who want everything in one plan. It includes 2GB of daily 4G data, unlimited 5G data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, JioCloud storage, and access to JioHotstar for 84 days. This plan makes it easy for fans to stream the IPL without worrying about extra charges.

Jio is also offering a 90-day free subscription to JioHotstar in 4K resolution, so fans can watch the IPL in the best quality on both mobile devices and TVs.

Additionally, Jio is providing a 50-day free trial of JioFiber and JioAirFiber. These broadband services give access to over 800 TV channels, 11 OTT platforms, and unlimited Wi-Fi, enhancing the overall entertainment experience.

With IPL 2025 underway, Jio's special plans for prepaid users offer a cost-effective way to enjoy the matches. These plans give fans easy access to JioHotstar, ensuring they can watch every IPL match, whether on their phone or at home.