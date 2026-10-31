Comprehensive vigilance inquiry should be conducted on Korta-Chanaka project

Adilabad: MLA Payal Shankar visited the Korta-Chanaka project on Friday.

and inspected the project construction work and the condition of the canals at the field level.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that it is a matter of deep concern that the canals of the Korta-Chanaka project, built with crores of rupees of public money, are being damaged and collapsing due to shoddy work.

He said that the government exchequer has suffered huge financial loss due to non-compliance with quality standards in construction and negligence in monitoring the works.

He demanded a comprehensive inquiry into the agreements, tenders, estimates, release of funds, implementation of works and other issues related to this project work undertaken during the BRS government.

Shankar also demanded that the role of public representatives and political leaders who played a key role in the allocation, implementation and supervision of these works in the then government should also be brought under the ambit of the investigation.

He made it clear that the loss to the government exchequer should be officially assessed and compensation should be recovered from the contractors, officials and others responsible.

He said that although the project, which was undertaken at a cost of about Rs. 1,500 crore, aimed to provide irrigation water to 50 thousand acres, the farmers did not get the expected benefits due to the incomplete construction of the canals and damage to the constructed works.

In view of the interests of the farmers and protection of public money, MLA demanded that the Chief Minister immediately respond to this matter and order a high-level vigilance investigation.

The party leaders and others among those who present.