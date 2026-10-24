Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Ram Gopal Varma Shares His Take On The Underworld

Ram Gopal Varma needs no introduction, being one of the prominent filmmakers in the country, he worked with most of the ace actors and scored blockbusters too. Of late, he is being active on social media and is also sharing his views on various issues on Twitter. Of late, he condemned the attack on Bollywood’s young actor Tiger Shroff and also shared his analysis on this incident. He strategically compared the shooters with labourers and stated that they are just paid for their job but the actual mastermind will just make the decisions.

For all those who are celebrating the capture of @iTIGERSHROFF ‘s shooters , here is the reality .. In the underworld , the person who actually pulls the trigger is the most replaceable, most disposable, and therefore the cheapest component of their entire ecosystem. And that is why the shooter is paid the least because his value is physical and temporary.. Once the specific job is done, his utility is gone . The organisation does not depend on him to think, manage, negotiate , control and maintain . They can be compared to construction labourers of a building because the labourers neither design nor own it. In the underworld, the shooter is the labourer. The people who assign the job and decide who lives and who dies are the architects and the owners Likewise Kings and generals too do not fight wars. Soldiers do. The entire military system is engineered so that the decision makers , remain at a distance from the actual battle. A general issues orders to go fight and the soldier is the one who kills or is killed or captured My intention is not to put the military and the underworld in the same category but it is to explain the obvious logic of power. By separating the risk takers from the decision makers, the system can push in prolonged violence , without the ones at the top being destroyed. if the don himself had to carry out every killing, he too could die and so he uses the disposable shooters So in effect capturing the shooters is neither the police’s gain nor the underworld’s loss and that is why fear is still hanging like a fog on entire Bollywood — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 24, 2026

This post reads, “For all those who are celebrating the capture of @iTIGERSHROFF‘s shooters , here is the reality.. In the underworld , the person who actually pulls the trigger is the most replaceable, most disposable, and therefore the cheapest component of their entire ecosystem. And that is why the shooter is paid the least because his value is physical and temporary.. Once the specific job is done, his utility is gone. The organisation does not depend on him to think, manage, negotiate , control and mainain.

They can be compared to construction labourers of a building because the labourers neither design nor own it. In the underworld, the shooter is the labourer. The people who assign the job and decide who lives and who dies are the architects and the. Owners.

Likewise Kings and generals too do not fight wars. Soldiers do. The entire military system is engineered so that the decision makers , remain at a distance from the actual battle. A general issues orders to go fight and the soldier is the one who kills or is killed or captured. My intention is not to put the military and the underworld in the same category but it is to explain the obvious logic of power. By separating the risk takers from the decision makers, the system can push in prolonged violence, without the ones at the top being destroyed. if the don himself had to carry out every killing, he too could die and so he uses the disposable shooters. So in effect capturing the shooters is neither the police’s gain nor the underworld’s loss and that is why fear is still hanging like a fog on entire Bollywood”.

Coming to his work front, this time, he is all set to entertain the audience with a complete cop drama ‘Police Company’ starring Harshvardhan Rane as Mumbai encounter cop Daya Nayak. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Harshvardhan Rane, Fardeen Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Paresh Rawal, Saurabh Shukla, Makarand Deshpande and Ashwini Kalsekar while this action thriller is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Ram Gopal Varma under the T-Series Films and RGV Company banners.

Going with the plot, it revolves around the Mumbai’s underworld and police operations and rolls us back to the time period between 1997 and 2004 during which Mumbai Police reportedly killed 319 gangsters! So, this cop drama will highlight and explore the circumstances that made police officers chase down and kill around 300 gangsters.