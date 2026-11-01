Strict 100-metre campaign ban enforced around Nandyal polling booths

Nandyal: The Nandyal district police department has finalized an elaborate security architecture to ensure free, fair, and peaceful municipal elections across five municipalities in the district on Sunday.

Reviewing operational preparedness on Saturday, District Superintendent of Police Suneel Sheoran issued strict directives to police personnel deployed on election duty. In alignment with State Election Commission guidelines, tailored security cover has been provided for hyper-sensitive, sensitive, and normal polling stations.

To tackle emergency contingencies swiftly, Circle Inspector (CI) and Sub-Inspector (SI) striking forces, backed by reserve Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP) platoons, have been positioned across strategic sectors. Meanwhile, polling teams equipped with voting materials departed for their assigned booths from the primary distribution centre established at ESC Government Polytechnic College in Nandyal.

With voting scheduled from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Sunday, SP Sheoran appealed to voters—especially in Nandyal Municipality—to cast their ballots freely without fear, pressure, or inducement. He emphasized that electioneering within 100 metres of polling stations is strictly prohibited and only voters, official candidates, and polling agents will be permitted inside booths. He added that individuals with personal security detail will not be allowed inside polling premises except when entering to vote.

Calling upon citizens and political representatives to extend full cooperation to polling personnel, SP Sheoran expressed confidence that with active public participation and rigorous police vigilance, the municipal elections would conclude seamlessly across Nandyal district.