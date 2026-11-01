3 killed in gunfight between rival groups in Manipur's Noney

Imphal: Three people belonging to the Kuki community were killed in a gunfight between rival armed groups in Manipur's Noney district, police said.

The gunfight broke out at Kekru Naga village on Saturday morning. The exchange of fire continued for several hours in the forested hill village, leaving three people dead, they said.

"Necessary security measures have been taken in the area," police said.

Meanwhile, the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of the Kuki community, strongly condemned the killing of the three youths.

In a statement, KIM alleged that "Naga militant groups" were behind the killings and demanded "justice, accountability and immediate state action".