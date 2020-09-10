9,540 new cases in Karnataka, 128 deaths

Bengaluru: Karnataka on Wednesday reported a spike of 9,540 COVID-19 cases and 128 fatalities, taking the total infection count to 4,21,730 and the toll to 6,808.

The day also saw 6,860 patients getting discharged after recovery. Out of new cases reported on Wednesday, 3,419 were from Bengaluru urban alone.

As of September 9 evening, cumulatively 4,21,730 cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 6,808 deaths and 3,15,433 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said that out of 99,470 active cases, 98,694 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 776 are in Intensive Care Units. Forty one out of total 128 deaths reported were from Bengaluru urban, followed by Mysuru (13), Ballari (8), Dakshina Kannada, Koppal and Shivamogga (6),

Belagavi and Tumakuru (5), Hassan (4), Mandya and Raichur (3).

Bagalkote, Bengaluru Rural, Bidar, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Uttara Kannada and Vijayapura each accounted for two deaths, while Chamarajanagara, Dharwad, Kodagu, Kolar, Ramanagara and Udupi had one each.

Most of the deceased either had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 3,419, Ballari 559, Shivamogga 555 (cumulative of of Sep 8 and 9), Mysuru 500, Belagavi 390, Dakshina Kannada 310, Hassan 270, Uttara Kannada 260, Udupi 258, Davangere 255, Tumakuru 242, followed by others.

Bengaluru urban district topped the list of cases with a total of 1,57,044 infections, followed by Ballari 25,029 and Mysuru 23,138 .

Among discharges too Bengaluru urban was on top with 1,12,536 discharges, followed by Ballari 20,201 and Mysuru 15,909.

A total of 35,31,441 samples were tested so far, out of which 70,322 were tested on Wednesday alone.

Among the samples tested on Wednesday 34,264 were Rapid Antigen Tests. PTI