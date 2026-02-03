Union Budget 2026-27: Experts And Leaders' Opinion

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Union Budget 2026-27 on February 1—her ninth straight presentation—steering India through global headwinds with unwavering momentum.

This visionary blueprint turbocharges taxation, infrastructure, healthcare, manufacturing, and logistics, hiking capital expenditure by nearly 9% to a staggering ₹12.2 lakh crore and cementing an infrastructure-fueled growth engine. Standout moves include the New Income Tax Act kicking off April 1, 2026; seven high-speed rail corridors; rare earth hubs across four states; and a ₹10,000 crore Biopharma Shakti drive. Education and skilling steal the spotlight too, with a fresh National Institute of Design in eastern India, plus Content Creator Labs in 15,000 schools and 500 colleges to supercharge the creative economy and AVGC sector.

Further, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed its growth thrust, poised to propel MSMEs from local heroes to global titans. Now, hear from sector leaders and experts on what this means for India's economy, businesses, and everyday lives.

Reaction From Leaders On The Budget 2026-27

Dr. Chirag Bhandari, Men’s Health & Andrology Expert | Founder, IASH (Institute of Andrology and Sexual Health), said, “This Budget reflects the Government’s commitment to make healthcare not only a welfare responsibility but also a pillar on which economic and scientific growth depends. We welcome the proposed Rs 10,000 crore allocation under the Biopharma Shakti Initiative. This will definitely reduce our dependence on imported high-value medicines and boost India’s self-reliance in advanced therapies.

Apart from that, the budget’s focus on building a domestic ecosystem for biologics, biosimilars, clinical trials, and regulatory strengthening will benefit patients by improving affordability, access, and trust in treatment outcomes. The government’s attention to capacity building is equally encouraging for the healthcare sector. This comes in the form of upgrading allied health institutions and setting up new AHP institutes to expand NIPERs and clinical trial sites across the country.

The budget also reflects a long-term vision for integrated, holistic healthcare delivery. The proposal to establish regional medical tourism hubs and strengthen institutions such as NIMHANS II is a great step in this direction. Overall, this budget lays the foundation for better infrastructure, stronger research support, and a more resilient healthcare system that serves both patients and professionals in the years to come. This will be particularly hopeful for practitioners on the ground, especially in growing healthcare hubs in tier II and III cities.”

Ms. Neha Sinha, CEO and Co-Founder of Epoch Elder Care, mentioned, “India’s disease burden is increasingly shifting towards noncommunicable diseases, making structured and sustained eldercare a national imperative. The budget’s emphasis on strengthening geriatric and allied care services through NSQF-aligned programs is a timely intervention. Training 1.5 lakh multi-skilled caregivers who integrate core care with wellness and assistive support recognizes that eldercare today must be holistic, not episodic. For organizations working closely with ageing communities, this focus reinforces the need to build a skilled caregiving ecosystem that supports dignity, continuity of care, and better quality of life for seniors living with chronic conditions.”

Nidhi Bhasin, CEO, Digital Green India, commented, "The Union Budget 2026 gives a strong push for India’s agriculture sector by the introduction of Bharat Vistar, a multilingual AI-powered platform that can improve farmers’ access to real-time, localized advisories on crop planning, weather, and risk management. By announcing the She MARTs, community-owned retail outlets to empower women entrepreneurs, which can help in strengthening the income opportunities for women farmers and producer groups. Together with the emphasis on high-value crops, livestock, and rural livelihoods, the Budget aligns policies with the needs of smallholder farmers. AI-led advisory systems and stronger digital agriculture infrastructure can uplift farming from generic guidance to predictive, precise, and climate-resilient decision-making, making Indian agriculture more sustainable, profitable, and future-ready."

Surbhi Puri, Director, Green Power International, said, "The proposed Union Budget 2026-27 provides significant clarity and assurance to India’s energy and clean power ecosystem, which is much needed to meet the Net Zero goals by 2070. The ₹20,000 crore outlay for the Carbon Capture and Utilization Scheme (CCUS) to decarbonize five hard-to-abate industrial sectors will provide a pathway for transitioning to cleaner processes and accelerate the adoption of greener power solutions.

As we take active steps to transition toward greener fuels, the exclusion of the entire value of biogas from excise duty on biogas-blended CNG will not only make cleaner fuel more affordable and accessible but will also encourage the widespread adoption of renewable energy. Furthermore, the basic customs duty exemption on capital goods used for manufacturing lithium-ion cells for battery storage will help reduce costs and boost domestic production.”

She added, “These action points collectively align with India’s long-term plan to transition to clean fuels and support the Aatmanirbhar Bharat goals while balancing sustainability and energy security."

Adnaan Khan, Founder and CEO, K9 School and K9 Healers, remarked, “With livestock contributing nearly 16% to farm incomes, the Budget’s focus on strengthening veterinary infrastructure is a timely and much-needed move. The plan to scale up over 20,000 veterinary professionals, combined with capital subsidy support for private veterinary colleges, hospitals, and diagnostics, will help bridge long-standing gaps in animal healthcare. Encouraging collaboration between Indian and global institutions further strengthens this vision, bringing in advanced practices, skills, and research, ultimately supporting farmers, improving productivity, and building a more resilient rural economy.”

Amit Shukla, General Manager – Head of Indian Operations, Alma Medical Private Limited, said, "The 2026 Union Budget is a progressive way forward that smartly integrates technology, health, and innovation, thereby bolstering India’s growth trajectory. The rapid adoption of AI-powered tools through large-scale Capacity Building AI Missions for a whopping 25 crore Indian citizens definitely reflects India’s strong commitment towards digital empowerment and skill enhancement for a competitive, futuristic AI-driven world. For beauty aesthetics and MedTech firms like ours, fostering domestic manufacturing, reinforcing Make-in-India, advancing preventive care, digital health, and clinical device protection is revolutionary. Additionally, the rationalized taxes and GST will make advanced lasers, diagnostics, and aesthetic tech more accessible, while expansion in homegrown infrastructure will provide a larger reach to customers. These strategic initiatives will effectively merge tech innovation and affordability and position India at a competitive edge on a global scale."