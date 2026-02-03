Sansera Engineering forms JV with Japan’s Nichidia; shares jump 6 pc

New Delhi: Bengaluru-based precision-engineered components manufacturer Sansera Engineering Limited could strengthen its position in the automotive value chain and create additional revenue streams through its joint venture with Japan's Nichidai Corporation, a report has said.

The report from Machine Maker said the strategic joint venture will help Sansera diversify its portfolio beyond internal combustion engine components, access new customer segments and overseas markets.

Sansera Engineering Limited shares were trading at Rs 1,848.40 apiece, up Rs 104.50 or 5.99 per cent on an intra-day basis as of 3 pm.

The partnership is also expected to benefit technology transfer to India and generate skilled employment and contribute to Karnataka’s industrial development, the report said.

The joint venture (JV) focuses on manufacture of high‑precision forged and machined aluminium and steel components for differential assemblies, compressors, driveline systems and other advanced automotive applications.

The joint venture will be established as a private limited company based in Bengaluru, in which, Sansera will hold a 60 per cent equity stake while Nichidai will hold 40 per cent share.

The new venture aims to serve domestic and international markets, with a domestically anchored ownership model aligned with Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat and benefitting from global manufacturing best practices, the report added.

The strategic JV combines Nichidai’s five decades of expertise in precision dies, component manufacturing and filtration technologies with Sansera’s manufacturing base and customer relationships in India.

“The joint venture marks an important milestone in the company’s growth journey and aligns with its strategy to expand into high‑value, technology‑agnostic automotive components,” said S Sekhar Vasan, Chairman & Managing Director, Sansera Engineering.

Access to Nichidai’s Japanese precision engineering expertise would enable Sansera to deliver next-generation components to global OEMs, Vasan added.

India is one of the most attractive automotive manufacturing markets globally, Naoki Ito, President, Nichidai Corporation noted while commenting on the partnership.