BBMP all set to spruce up Bengaluru

Bengaluru: With the city emerging as Covid-19 hotspot in the state with with a total of 1,38,701 infections, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has began sprucing up the city.

As part of its measures, the BBMP is planning to revive the practice of clearing the black spots in different parts of the city with 'rangoli'.

On Thursday, the BBMP solid waste management (SWM) commissioner D Randeep said the municipal corporation has cleared the black spots at Banashankari and Girinagar.

"Rangoli has raised awareness that the public does not have to throw waste in the place. The solid waste management officials and marshals worked out a plan to eliminate blackspots at Banashankari temple. Vendors and stores have been asked by the BBMP to retain it as a clean spot," Randeep said. A couple of days ago, black spots in the public areas of Hosavalli and Hanumantha city limits in the southern region have been a spot of bother. Continuing the efforts to curb the usage of plastic, the BBMP after a gap of five months has renewed the removal of flexes and banners and businessmen were warned to not tie the banners on trees and poles. On August 26, Randeep tweeted the picture of Aster clinic at JP Nagar violating the segregation norms. The said clinic did not segregate medical waste, which is why the BBMP levied Rs 10,000 as fine. "While BBMP has warned of appropriate medical waste segregation and disposal we came across several cases of breach by the hospitals. Excel Care hospital at Karisandra ward was fined Rs 50,000 for not segregating the masks, gloves, PPE kit etc," the SWM commissioner stated.

The collected medical waste is incinerated by the civic agency.